Presidential candidacy outlook

We will discuss the upcoming presidential election landscape and political outlook with Reporter Son Seo-young from the Politics and Diplomatic Affairs Department.



The Democratic Party's primary went as expected without any surprises.



Is this a gain or a loss for candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party?



[Reporter]



In the last presidential primary, candidate Lee barely secured a majority, causing the party some turmoil.



Winning 90% of the votes seems to be beneficial for the party's unity.



While there is a lack of excitement for the primary, there is only about a month left until the presidential election, and the People Power Party is still in the midst of its primary, so it is difficult to assess immediate advantages or disadvantages.



It is also significant that candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo, who were eliminated in the primary, have decided to endorse Lee as a united team.



[Anchor]



The Democratic Party will now officially transition to a campaign committee system; how will it be structured?



[Reporter]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung's primary campaign was a slim team of about 70 members.



Once the campaign committee is established, its size will expand, and roles will be further divided.



They are expected to emphasize Lee's readiness as a candidate by continuing to announce sector-specific pledges and policy initiatives.



Additionally, they plan to recruit many figures who can bridge different factions into the campaign committee, and each member will be dispatched to their designated regions to conduct grassroots campaigning.



With Lee officially nominated as the presidential candidate, security measures will be strengthened to a prime ministerial level.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party is currently in its second primary; when will the final candidate be decided?



[Reporter]



Yes, the People Power Party could have a presidential candidate as early as the 29th if one of the four candidates secures a majority of the votes.



However, given the current dynamics, that seems unlikely.



It is expected that the candidates will be narrowed down to two for a third primary, with a final decision likely on the 3rd of next month.



[Anchor]



It is said that acting Presdient Han Duck-soo's candidacy is imminent. Will there be a candidate unification?



[Reporter]



In not only KBS's opinion polls but also most other polls, candidate Lee Jae-myung shows overwhelming support.



This creates a situation where a coalition against Lee, or a 'big tent', is essential for the conservative camp.



With the likelihood of acting President Han's candidacy announcement increasing this week, candidates from the People Power Party are expressing their intention to unify with him.



Additionally, the reformist party candidate Lee Jun-seok and figures from the non-mainstream faction are strategizing to unite to challenge candidate Lee Jae-myung, but time is limited before the candidate registration deadline on May 11th.



