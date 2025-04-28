Adult arcade employee attacked

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A stabbing incident occurred at an adult arcade in Seoul late at night.



A man in his 60s, who was playing games, reportedly attacked an employee with a weapon. Here’s the story from Reporter Lee Yoo-min.



[Report]



Police cars and ambulances quickly pass through a dark alley.



Around 9:20 PM on the 26th, a man in his 60s, referred to as Mr. A, was arrested by the police after wielding a weapon against an employee at an adult arcade in Jungnang-gu, Seoul.



The injured employee was taken to the hospital with a thigh injury.



[Jo Kyung-won/Witness: "It seemed like there was quite a bit of blood. They quickly treated the leg and then got in the car to go to the hospital...."]



The police believe that Mr. A committed the act after causing a disturbance while intoxicated and attacked the employee who tried to intervene.



The police plan to request an arrest warrant for Mr. A on charges of attempted murder.



A hazy smoke covers the toll booth.



Around 1:10 AM today (Apr. 27), an electric vehicle traveling on the Yongin-Seoul Expressway crashed into the toll booth curb.



[Kim Yoo-jung/Witness: "From 100 to 200 meters before (the accident site), I could see smoke rising into the sky...."]



As a result of the accident, the vehicle caught fire, and the two occupants managed to escape, with no injuries reported.



Police investigations revealed that the blood alcohol concentration of the 20-year-old driver was at a level that would result in license suspension.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and have charged the driver with drunk driving.



Around 10:10 AM today, a vehicle caught fire while driving on a road in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and the fire was extinguished after about ten minutes.



The driver escaped on their own, but the vehicle was completely burned.



Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!