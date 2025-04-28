News 9

Inje fire extinguished in 20 hours

[Anchor]

At one point, the flames were so fierce that thick smoke covered the area.

The forest fire that broke out in Inje, Gangwon Province, has been extinguished without significant damage.

Reporter Kim Moon-young covered the 20-hour battle involving helicopters and emergency personnel.

[Report]

As soon as the day broke, helicopters carrying water were tirelessly flying over Bangtaesan Mountain.

Firefighters climbed the steep mountain path again to secure the backfire.

The forest fire that broke out yesterday (Apr. 26) in Inje, Gangwon Province, spread for two days, fueled by strong winds.

Over 300 residents from Inje and Yangyang were temporarily evacuated.

[Kim Eun-ja/Inje-gun Sangnam-myeon/Yesterday: "I was surprised. I can't even tell you how much I screamed. I was very shocked this time after seeing the fire in that area (Gyeongbuk) last time."]

The forestry authorities concentrated equipment and personnel from the beginning due to concerns that the strong winds would spread the fire.

More than 30 helicopters and over 700 personnel were deployed, and by 9 AM today (Apr. 27), 20 hours after the break out of the fire, major flames were brought under control.

Thanks to proactive evacuation measures, there were no casualties or damage to homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the initial ignition point is presumed to be the foot of the mountain near the road.

[Song Hae-bong/First Reporter: "I saw smoke rising from the valley. When I chased after it, I realized it wasn't garbage but a fire in the mountains. It was burning right next to the road."]

The Korea Forest Service has begun a joint investigation with relevant agencies.

[Park Sang-hee/Head of Protection Management Team, Inje National Forest Management Office/Special Investigator: "We will investigate the possibility of arson or accidental fire. Since the area is quite large, the investigation may take some time."]

Strong winds are still blowing along the eastern coast of Gangwon, and a warning for large forest fire risks has been issued.

This is KBS News, Kim Moon-young.

김문영 기자

공지·정정

