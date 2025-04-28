Final stage of ‘Queen of Elegy’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With her unique and poignant voice, many have said that tears flow when this singer performs the same song.



The Queen of Elegy, Lee Mi-ja, has put an end to her 66-year music career with her final performance today (Apr. 27).



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports from the scene of the final concert where time, emotions, and songs came together.



[Report]



Lee Mi-ja's songs were a source of comfort and hope for the weary people.



Fans who attended the final stage were both excited and emotional.



[Lee Hee-ja/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I feel a bit choked up. My heart aches knowing it's the last."]



A fan in their 70s tries to ease their disappointment with a line from a song.



[Kwon Hyuk-myeong/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Hearing your name, migratory birds return in spring."]



On her final stage, Lee Mi-ja confessed that her 66-year singing career was not easy.



[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I've walked this path for a long time, but it has been very difficult. There were many lonely and exhausting times."]



She expressed her gratitude, saying that she was able to sing for so long thanks to her fans.



[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I am so grateful and have received so much grace..."]



Debuting in 1959 with "Nineteen Affection," Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs over nearly 70 years.



Even while deciding to retire, she did not let go of her love for traditional music.



[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "We can express all the painful memories of our country losing its land in these lyrics."]



As she announced her farewell, fans responded with heartfelt applause for her 66-year singing career.



This is Kim Hyun-soo from KBS News.



