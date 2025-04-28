Final stage of ‘Queen of Elegy’
입력 2025.04.28 (01:29)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
With her unique and poignant voice, many have said that tears flow when this singer performs the same song.
The Queen of Elegy, Lee Mi-ja, has put an end to her 66-year music career with her final performance today (Apr. 27).
Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports from the scene of the final concert where time, emotions, and songs came together.
[Report]
Lee Mi-ja's songs were a source of comfort and hope for the weary people.
Fans who attended the final stage were both excited and emotional.
[Lee Hee-ja/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I feel a bit choked up. My heart aches knowing it's the last."]
A fan in their 70s tries to ease their disappointment with a line from a song.
[Kwon Hyuk-myeong/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Hearing your name, migratory birds return in spring."]
On her final stage, Lee Mi-ja confessed that her 66-year singing career was not easy.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I've walked this path for a long time, but it has been very difficult. There were many lonely and exhausting times."]
She expressed her gratitude, saying that she was able to sing for so long thanks to her fans.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I am so grateful and have received so much grace..."]
Debuting in 1959 with "Nineteen Affection," Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs over nearly 70 years.
Even while deciding to retire, she did not let go of her love for traditional music.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "We can express all the painful memories of our country losing its land in these lyrics."]
As she announced her farewell, fans responded with heartfelt applause for her 66-year singing career.
This is Kim Hyun-soo from KBS News.
With her unique and poignant voice, many have said that tears flow when this singer performs the same song.
The Queen of Elegy, Lee Mi-ja, has put an end to her 66-year music career with her final performance today (Apr. 27).
Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports from the scene of the final concert where time, emotions, and songs came together.
[Report]
Lee Mi-ja's songs were a source of comfort and hope for the weary people.
Fans who attended the final stage were both excited and emotional.
[Lee Hee-ja/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I feel a bit choked up. My heart aches knowing it's the last."]
A fan in their 70s tries to ease their disappointment with a line from a song.
[Kwon Hyuk-myeong/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Hearing your name, migratory birds return in spring."]
On her final stage, Lee Mi-ja confessed that her 66-year singing career was not easy.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I've walked this path for a long time, but it has been very difficult. There were many lonely and exhausting times."]
She expressed her gratitude, saying that she was able to sing for so long thanks to her fans.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I am so grateful and have received so much grace..."]
Debuting in 1959 with "Nineteen Affection," Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs over nearly 70 years.
Even while deciding to retire, she did not let go of her love for traditional music.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "We can express all the painful memories of our country losing its land in these lyrics."]
As she announced her farewell, fans responded with heartfelt applause for her 66-year singing career.
This is Kim Hyun-soo from KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Final stage of ‘Queen of Elegy’
-
- 입력 2025-04-28 01:29:00
[Anchor]
With her unique and poignant voice, many have said that tears flow when this singer performs the same song.
The Queen of Elegy, Lee Mi-ja, has put an end to her 66-year music career with her final performance today (Apr. 27).
Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports from the scene of the final concert where time, emotions, and songs came together.
[Report]
Lee Mi-ja's songs were a source of comfort and hope for the weary people.
Fans who attended the final stage were both excited and emotional.
[Lee Hee-ja/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I feel a bit choked up. My heart aches knowing it's the last."]
A fan in their 70s tries to ease their disappointment with a line from a song.
[Kwon Hyuk-myeong/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Hearing your name, migratory birds return in spring."]
On her final stage, Lee Mi-ja confessed that her 66-year singing career was not easy.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I've walked this path for a long time, but it has been very difficult. There were many lonely and exhausting times."]
She expressed her gratitude, saying that she was able to sing for so long thanks to her fans.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I am so grateful and have received so much grace..."]
Debuting in 1959 with "Nineteen Affection," Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs over nearly 70 years.
Even while deciding to retire, she did not let go of her love for traditional music.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "We can express all the painful memories of our country losing its land in these lyrics."]
As she announced her farewell, fans responded with heartfelt applause for her 66-year singing career.
This is Kim Hyun-soo from KBS News.
With her unique and poignant voice, many have said that tears flow when this singer performs the same song.
The Queen of Elegy, Lee Mi-ja, has put an end to her 66-year music career with her final performance today (Apr. 27).
Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports from the scene of the final concert where time, emotions, and songs came together.
[Report]
Lee Mi-ja's songs were a source of comfort and hope for the weary people.
Fans who attended the final stage were both excited and emotional.
[Lee Hee-ja/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I feel a bit choked up. My heart aches knowing it's the last."]
A fan in their 70s tries to ease their disappointment with a line from a song.
[Kwon Hyuk-myeong/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Hearing your name, migratory birds return in spring."]
On her final stage, Lee Mi-ja confessed that her 66-year singing career was not easy.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I've walked this path for a long time, but it has been very difficult. There were many lonely and exhausting times."]
She expressed her gratitude, saying that she was able to sing for so long thanks to her fans.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I am so grateful and have received so much grace..."]
Debuting in 1959 with "Nineteen Affection," Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs over nearly 70 years.
Even while deciding to retire, she did not let go of her love for traditional music.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "We can express all the painful memories of our country losing its land in these lyrics."]
As she announced her farewell, fans responded with heartfelt applause for her 66-year singing career.
This is Kim Hyun-soo from KBS News.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.