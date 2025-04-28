News 9

Probe into fallen wind turbine

[Anchor]

One of the large wind turbines installed on a hillside is bent like a piece of taffy.

It has been only 2 years since its installation, and the weather was calm with no wind at the time of the accident.

An investigation into the cause has begun.

Son Min-ju reports.

[Report]

A white pillar lies fallen on the ridge, resembling a broken straw.

This is a 127-meter tall wind turbine, equivalent to the height of a 50-story apartment building.

In the early hours of the 21st, the steel tower at a height of 30 meters suddenly bent, causing the turbine to topple over.

[Lee Yang-soon/Local resident: "When it broke like that while we were sleeping, we thought it was thunder. Everyone was startled."]

Since it is located 2 kilometers from the village at the top of the mountain, there were no casualties, but some of the 11 wind turbines stopped operating immediately after the accident.

The only paved road leading to the wind farm is currently blocked, making access impossible.

At the time, there were no weather warnings for strong winds, and the air was still.

[OO Wind Farm official/voice altered: "There is absolutely no risk of ground or landslide issues. That is unrelated to the accident."]

The fallen turbine had been in operation for less than 2 years.

It was installed before the strengthened electrical safety management law was enacted and was found not to have undergone product quality inspection by the Electrical Safety Corporation.

[Kim Beom-seok/Professor of Electrical Energy Engineering, Jeju University: "The design itself is certified, so I don't see any major issues with the design. However, the question is how quality was managed during the manufacturing process..."]

This is the second time a wind turbine has fallen in South Korea, following an incident in Taebaek, Gangwon Province in 2016.

The Electrical Safety Corporation and the turbine operating company are investigating the cause of the accident, including potential defects in the turbine itself or poor construction management.

KBS News, Son Min-ju.

