News 9

Grand slams from two Oh’s

입력 2025.04.28 (02:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today, in professional baseball, two players with similar names, Oh Myung-jin and Oh Sun-jin, made impressive debuts with their first grand slams.

The protagonists are Doosan's rookie Oh Myung-jin, who made manager Lee Seung-yeop smile, and Kiwoom's veteran Oh Sun-jin.

Ha Mu-rim reports.

[Report]

In the 4th inning, with Doosan having a bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin powerfully lifted the first pitch from Lotte's left-handed pitcher Song Jae-young.

The ball soared high and went over the right field fence, sending Doosan's home fans into a frenzy.

This was the moment when rookie Oh Myung-jin, in his 6th year as a pro, decorated his first home run on the first team with a thrilling grand slam.

After experiencing the exhilarating feeling, Oh Myung-jin shared his intense joy with his teammates, and even manager Lee Seung-yeop smiled brightly, after having been worried about recent poor team performance.

In the 7th inning, during the second bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin hit a crucial 2-RBI single that went over the shortstop's head.

Doosan's new "bases-loaded man" Oh Myung-jin collected 6 RBIs on his own, leading Doosan to a resounding 13-4 victory.

[Oh Myung-jin/Doosan: "Wow, I finally did it! I feel good because I think I showed that even if you spend a long time in the second team like I did, you can definitely do well in the first team if you work hard. My family is here right now. I feel really good that I was able to perform well in front of my family."]

Kiwoom's veteran infielder Oh Sun-jin, in his 18th year as a pro, also had a fantastic day.

In the 3rd inning, he powerfully lifted a curveball from SSG's Kim Kwang-hyun, and the ball connected for a grand slam that hit the left field pole.

This was Oh Sun-jin's first grand slam since his debut in 2008.

Kiwoom secured their second consecutive win by taking Kim Kwang-hyun with Oh Sun-jin's explosive hitting.

Samsung's Diaz showcased his incredible power by hitting his 10th and 11th home runs of the season, leading the team to a 5-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Grand slams from two Oh’s
    • 입력 2025-04-28 02:03:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today, in professional baseball, two players with similar names, Oh Myung-jin and Oh Sun-jin, made impressive debuts with their first grand slams.

The protagonists are Doosan's rookie Oh Myung-jin, who made manager Lee Seung-yeop smile, and Kiwoom's veteran Oh Sun-jin.

Ha Mu-rim reports.

[Report]

In the 4th inning, with Doosan having a bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin powerfully lifted the first pitch from Lotte's left-handed pitcher Song Jae-young.

The ball soared high and went over the right field fence, sending Doosan's home fans into a frenzy.

This was the moment when rookie Oh Myung-jin, in his 6th year as a pro, decorated his first home run on the first team with a thrilling grand slam.

After experiencing the exhilarating feeling, Oh Myung-jin shared his intense joy with his teammates, and even manager Lee Seung-yeop smiled brightly, after having been worried about recent poor team performance.

In the 7th inning, during the second bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin hit a crucial 2-RBI single that went over the shortstop's head.

Doosan's new "bases-loaded man" Oh Myung-jin collected 6 RBIs on his own, leading Doosan to a resounding 13-4 victory.

[Oh Myung-jin/Doosan: "Wow, I finally did it! I feel good because I think I showed that even if you spend a long time in the second team like I did, you can definitely do well in the first team if you work hard. My family is here right now. I feel really good that I was able to perform well in front of my family."]

Kiwoom's veteran infielder Oh Sun-jin, in his 18th year as a pro, also had a fantastic day.

In the 3rd inning, he powerfully lifted a curveball from SSG's Kim Kwang-hyun, and the ball connected for a grand slam that hit the left field pole.

This was Oh Sun-jin's first grand slam since his debut in 2008.

Kiwoom secured their second consecutive win by taking Kim Kwang-hyun with Oh Sun-jin's explosive hitting.

Samsung's Diaz showcased his incredible power by hitting his 10th and 11th home runs of the season, leading the team to a 5-game winning streak.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 이재명 대선 후보 확정…89.77% 역대 최고 득표

민주당 이재명 대선 후보 확정…89.77% 역대 최고 득표
국민의힘, 27일부터 2차 경선 투표…“이재명 이길 적임자” 호소

국민의힘, 27일부터 2차 경선 투표…“이재명 이길 적임자” 호소
중도층에서도 이재명 압도적 <br>1위…가상 대결 ‘지지 후보 없음’ 20%대

중도층에서도 이재명 압도적 1위…가상 대결 ‘지지 후보 없음’ 20%대
SKT, 또한번 ‘대국민 사과’ …“피해 100% 책임지겠다”

SKT, 또한번 ‘대국민 사과’ …“피해 100% 책임지겠다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.