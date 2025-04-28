Grand slams from two Oh’s

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today, in professional baseball, two players with similar names, Oh Myung-jin and Oh Sun-jin, made impressive debuts with their first grand slams.



The protagonists are Doosan's rookie Oh Myung-jin, who made manager Lee Seung-yeop smile, and Kiwoom's veteran Oh Sun-jin.



Ha Mu-rim reports.



[Report]



In the 4th inning, with Doosan having a bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin powerfully lifted the first pitch from Lotte's left-handed pitcher Song Jae-young.



The ball soared high and went over the right field fence, sending Doosan's home fans into a frenzy.



This was the moment when rookie Oh Myung-jin, in his 6th year as a pro, decorated his first home run on the first team with a thrilling grand slam.



After experiencing the exhilarating feeling, Oh Myung-jin shared his intense joy with his teammates, and even manager Lee Seung-yeop smiled brightly, after having been worried about recent poor team performance.



In the 7th inning, during the second bases-loaded opportunity, Oh Myung-jin hit a crucial 2-RBI single that went over the shortstop's head.



Doosan's new "bases-loaded man" Oh Myung-jin collected 6 RBIs on his own, leading Doosan to a resounding 13-4 victory.



[Oh Myung-jin/Doosan: "Wow, I finally did it! I feel good because I think I showed that even if you spend a long time in the second team like I did, you can definitely do well in the first team if you work hard. My family is here right now. I feel really good that I was able to perform well in front of my family."]



Kiwoom's veteran infielder Oh Sun-jin, in his 18th year as a pro, also had a fantastic day.



In the 3rd inning, he powerfully lifted a curveball from SSG's Kim Kwang-hyun, and the ball connected for a grand slam that hit the left field pole.



This was Oh Sun-jin's first grand slam since his debut in 2008.



Kiwoom secured their second consecutive win by taking Kim Kwang-hyun with Oh Sun-jin's explosive hitting.



Samsung's Diaz showcased his incredible power by hitting his 10th and 11th home runs of the season, leading the team to a 5-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!