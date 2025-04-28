Lee Jung-hoo continues hitting streak
입력 2025.04.28 (02:03) 수정 2025.04.28 (02:03)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
MLB San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo continued his hitting streak with a hit in four consecutive games against Texas's ace, who is ranked first in the American League for earned run average this season.
In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.
Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!
In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.
In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.
Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!
In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo continues hitting streak
-
- 입력 2025-04-28 02:03:07
- 수정2025-04-28 02:03:23
MLB San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo continued his hitting streak with a hit in four consecutive games against Texas's ace, who is ranked first in the American League for earned run average this season.
In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.
Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!
In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.
In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.
Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!
In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.
With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.