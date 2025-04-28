News 9

Lee Jung-hoo continues hitting streak

입력 2025.04.28 (02:03) 수정 2025.04.28 (02:03)

MLB San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo continued his hitting streak with a hit in four consecutive games against Texas's ace, who is ranked first in the American League for earned run average this season.

In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.

Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!

In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.

With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.

MLB San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo continued his hitting streak with a hit in four consecutive games against Texas's ace, who is ranked first in the American League for earned run average this season.

In his first at-bat in the first inning, Lee faced Texas starter Tyler Mahle, who has an ERA below 1.00, and lightly pushed a cutter on the third pitch, resulting in a hit that fell in front of the left fielder.

Lee Jung-hoo succeeded in getting hits in four consecutive games against a strong pitcher!

In his second at-bat in the third inning, he hit a fast ball at 162 km/h, but unfortunately, it was caught by shortstop Ahmed with a great defensive play.

With 1 hit in 4 at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo's season batting average rose to .327, and San Francisco won the game with a thrilling walk-off hit by Bailey in the bottom of the ninth inning.
