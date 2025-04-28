Pohang showcases counterattack

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the K League 1, Pohang defeated Seoul with a decisive goal from Oberdan.



It was a match that truly showcased what a counterattack is.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Just six minutes into the match, the Steel Yard was heated up.



Jorge launched a counterattack with incredible speed from below the halfway line, and Oberdan calmly shook the net of Seoul.



It was a textbook counterattack that took only 10 seconds from stealing the ball to scoring.



Seoul also attempted to counterattack with Moon Seon-min's speed, but a perfect one-on-one opportunity hit the goalpost, wasting a golden chance.



In the first half's added time, Lucas shook Pohang's net, but an offside was called, leading to another moment of regret.



As the tense match continued, Pohang maintained their focus until the end, achieving their third consecutive home win while sending Seoul into a losing streak.



[Jorge/Pohang: "It was a really important match at home, and I'm very happy that we were able to win and earn 3 points."]



Daejeon secured their top position with the help of the league's leading scorer, Joo Min-kyu's 8th goal of the season, defeating Gangwon.



Gimcheon capitalized on an opponent's mistake, led by Yoo Gang-hyun's concentration, to beat Ulsan and climbed to 3rd place.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



