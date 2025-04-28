Sugar Gliders win 2nd championship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Women's Division of the Handball H League, the SK Sugar Gliders defeated Samcheok City Hall to become the overall champions for the second consecutive year.



It was a thrilling match with a one-point difference in front of a packed crowd.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Families enjoying their weekend make their way to the stadium.



The championship match marks the end of the Handball H League's long journey.



Samcheok City Hall, pushed to the brink after losing the first match, puts pressure on SK from the start.



The unique fast breaks initiated by their goalkeeper Park Saeyoung succeed one after another.



However, SK, who had never lost to Samcheok City Hall this season, was different.



Kang Kyungmin's plays were lead with speed.



The pivot, Kang Eunhye, with her overwhelming physical condition, also scores from the center.



Goalkeeper Park Jo-eun makes a save with her forehead and shows a thumbs-up, drawing cheers from the crowd.



SK finishes the first half with a four-point lead but is chased down to a one-point difference early in the second half due to the opponent's fast break.



[Commentary: "It's a one-point difference! It's down to one point!"]



In the final moments of the second half, goalkeeper Park Jo-eun's crucial save effectively sealed the championship.



SK, who won the second match of the championship by two points against Samcheok City Hall, successfully became champions for the second consecutive year following last year.



[Kang Kyung-min/SK Sugar Gliders: "I still can't quite believe it. Thank you for coming to support us, and I am grateful that we could achieve the record of back-to-back championships."]



With SK's consecutive overall championship in the women's division, the Handball H League concludes its four-month journey.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



