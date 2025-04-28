[News Today] Lee elected DP Pres. candidate

[LEAD]

Lee Jae-myung has been elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential election. He recorded a near 90 percent approval rating, the highest ever in party primary history.



[REPORT]

Park Beom-kye / DP central election management committee chief

I declare that Lee Jae-myung has been elected DP candidate for the 21st presidential election.



There was no surprise.



Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate Lee Jae-myung had an impressive front lead in the previous three regional primaries.



In the last primary covering the capital region, Gangwon and Jeju, the former Democratic Party chair won 91% of votes to continue the vigorous momentum.



Also in public opinion poll, Lee clinched 89% of votes, winning the nomination with a cumulative polling rate of 89.77%.



It marks the highest figure ever recorded in a primary surpassing those of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung.



Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP

I am given the task of changing the gov't to liquidate the old era of insurrection and retrogression and usher in a new era of popular sovereignty and hope.



Fellow contenders Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyoung-soo won 6.87 and 3.36 percent of votes respectively.



Kim Kyoung-soo vowed support for the victory of Lee and the Democratic Party promising to work hard as if it was his own campaign.



Kim Dong-yeon also pledged to give his all to realize an overwhelming change into a new administration.



Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP

Kim Dong-yeon's vision is my vision and Kim Kyoung-soo's dream is now my dream.



In his acceptance speech, Lee mentioned the word unity 14 times and cited restoration of democracy and economic growth and easing polarization as the tasks to achieve unity.



The DP will now set up a full-fledged election committee and shift to all-out campaign mode.