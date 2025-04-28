News Today

[News Today] Lee elected DP Pres. candidate

입력 2025.04.28 (15:49) 수정 2025.04.28 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Lee Jae-myung has been elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential election. He recorded a near 90 percent approval rating, the highest ever in party primary history.

[REPORT]
Park Beom-kye / DP central election management committee chief
I declare that Lee Jae-myung has been elected DP candidate for the 21st presidential election.

There was no surprise.

Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate Lee Jae-myung had an impressive front lead in the previous three regional primaries.

In the last primary covering the capital region, Gangwon and Jeju, the former Democratic Party chair won 91% of votes to continue the vigorous momentum.

Also in public opinion poll, Lee clinched 89% of votes, winning the nomination with a cumulative polling rate of 89.77%.

It marks the highest figure ever recorded in a primary surpassing those of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung.

Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP
I am given the task of changing the gov't to liquidate the old era of insurrection and retrogression and usher in a new era of popular sovereignty and hope.

Fellow contenders Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyoung-soo won 6.87 and 3.36 percent of votes respectively.

Kim Kyoung-soo vowed support for the victory of Lee and the Democratic Party promising to work hard as if it was his own campaign.

Kim Dong-yeon also pledged to give his all to realize an overwhelming change into a new administration.

Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP
Kim Dong-yeon's vision is my vision and Kim Kyoung-soo's dream is now my dream.

In his acceptance speech, Lee mentioned the word unity 14 times and cited restoration of democracy and economic growth and easing polarization as the tasks to achieve unity.

The DP will now set up a full-fledged election committee and shift to all-out campaign mode.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lee elected DP Pres. candidate
    • 입력 2025-04-28 15:49:32
    • 수정2025-04-28 15:50:15
    News Today

[LEAD]
Lee Jae-myung has been elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential election. He recorded a near 90 percent approval rating, the highest ever in party primary history.

[REPORT]
Park Beom-kye / DP central election management committee chief
I declare that Lee Jae-myung has been elected DP candidate for the 21st presidential election.

There was no surprise.

Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate Lee Jae-myung had an impressive front lead in the previous three regional primaries.

In the last primary covering the capital region, Gangwon and Jeju, the former Democratic Party chair won 91% of votes to continue the vigorous momentum.

Also in public opinion poll, Lee clinched 89% of votes, winning the nomination with a cumulative polling rate of 89.77%.

It marks the highest figure ever recorded in a primary surpassing those of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung.

Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP
I am given the task of changing the gov't to liquidate the old era of insurrection and retrogression and usher in a new era of popular sovereignty and hope.

Fellow contenders Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyoung-soo won 6.87 and 3.36 percent of votes respectively.

Kim Kyoung-soo vowed support for the victory of Lee and the Democratic Party promising to work hard as if it was his own campaign.

Kim Dong-yeon also pledged to give his all to realize an overwhelming change into a new administration.

Lee Jae-myung / Presidential candidate of DP
Kim Dong-yeon's vision is my vision and Kim Kyoung-soo's dream is now my dream.

In his acceptance speech, Lee mentioned the word unity 14 times and cited restoration of democracy and economic growth and easing polarization as the tasks to achieve unity.

The DP will now set up a full-fledged election committee and shift to all-out campaign mode.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단
[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령

[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령
SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도

SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도
충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐

충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.