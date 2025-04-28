News Today

[News Today] PPP’s second-round primary vote

입력 2025.04.28 (15:49)

[LEAD]
The People Power Party has begun voting among party members and conducting public opinion polls for the second primary elimination. Four presidential primary candidates have launched an all-out campaign, each claiming to be the best candidate to defeat Lee Jae-myung.

[REPORT]
People Power Party presidential primary candidate Kim Moon-soo is trying to win over young voters and those living in the capital region.

He promised to allow virtual asset investments by state-run agencies, including the National Pension Service, and to appoint a presidential secretary for virtual asset affairs.

Kim met with Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and sought support, stressing the need to form an alliance against Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
I will join hands with all forces against Lee Jae-myung and make efforts to win a dramatic victory.

PPP presidential primary candidate Hong Joon-pyo met young voters and promised to create a fair society.

He also proposed to hold two debates and select a unified candidate through a one-shot primary if Acting President Han Duck-soo joins the race.

Hong Joon-pyo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
To merge with Han Duck-soo and put up a unified candidate is abnormal. But now, that is the only way to hold a one-on-one race.

PPP presidential primary candidate Han Dong-hoon focused on winning over party members in a meeting with the ruling party's municipal councilors in the capital area.

He also met with the Incheon mayor and discussed a policy alliance.

He asked for support to help him win a majority of primary votes, highlighting the need to save strength in preparation for a fight against Lee Jae-myung.

Han Dong-hoon / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
If I face off with Lee Jae-myung, I will give it 200%. I will smash him.

Another PPP presidential primary candidate Ahn Cheol-soo promoted himself as the only person who can defeat the DP candidate.

Ahn Cheol-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate
We cannot beat Lee Jae-myung with a candidate who opposed the impeachment and defended martial law. Ahn Cheol-soo is the only alternative.

In a visit to a market and his alma mater in his hometown Busan, Ahn asked voters to support him.

The PPP will hold the second-round primary vote until Monday.

The second primary elimination will be announced on Tuesday based on party member voting and public opinion polls--each of which accounts for 50 percent of the vote.

