News Today

[News Today] Cheong Wa Dae mismanagement issues

입력 2025.04.28 (15:49) 수정 2025.04.28 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With an early presidential election set, some speculate the next president to return to Cheong Wa Dae from Yongsan. But since former President Yoon Suk Yeol opened it to the public, questions are growing over its facility management.

[REPORT]

This traditional drum played by the late former President Roh Tae-woo is the yonggo, or 'dragon drum' made by instrument master and Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 12 Kim Kwan-sik to mark the opening of the Chunchugwan Hall in Cheong Wa Dae in the 1990s.


It's a familiar icon to the public, often shown in the background of reporters.


What does the drum look like now?


It has been torn and left neglected.


We also checked other places at Cheong Wa Dae.


This helipad is currently being used for hands-on programs or as a performance facility.


When a QR code for a VR experience is scanned...


This app cannot be used on this device.


"It doesn't work."


The situation is no different at other facilities.


The wooden pillars inside the main hall have numerous scratches, and the stone pavement in front of the Yeongbingwan, or state reception hall, is damaged and shaky when stepped on.


This makes one wonder if there are serious flaws in the way Cheong Wa Dae is being managed.


Over two years following the opening of the facility to the public in May 2022, the entity in charge of overseeing Cheong Wa Dae was switched multiple times between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.


The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation was eventually formed as an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in late 2023, but this time around an outsourced firm caused problems.


It was constantly embroiled in controversy over wage delays and unfair dismissals of employees.


Kim Sung-ho / Cheong Wa Dae labor union
I learned about underpayment after a petition for labor inspection was sent to the Labor Ministry. All other employees, except for me, were allowed to stay, because I was the one who raised the issue.


The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation says it secured funds in March to mend the torn drum and its restoration is currently underway.


■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Cheong Wa Dae mismanagement issues
    • 입력 2025-04-28 15:49:42
    • 수정2025-04-28 15:50:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
With an early presidential election set, some speculate the next president to return to Cheong Wa Dae from Yongsan. But since former President Yoon Suk Yeol opened it to the public, questions are growing over its facility management.

[REPORT]

This traditional drum played by the late former President Roh Tae-woo is the yonggo, or 'dragon drum' made by instrument master and Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 12 Kim Kwan-sik to mark the opening of the Chunchugwan Hall in Cheong Wa Dae in the 1990s.


It's a familiar icon to the public, often shown in the background of reporters.


What does the drum look like now?


It has been torn and left neglected.


We also checked other places at Cheong Wa Dae.


This helipad is currently being used for hands-on programs or as a performance facility.


When a QR code for a VR experience is scanned...


This app cannot be used on this device.


"It doesn't work."


The situation is no different at other facilities.


The wooden pillars inside the main hall have numerous scratches, and the stone pavement in front of the Yeongbingwan, or state reception hall, is damaged and shaky when stepped on.


This makes one wonder if there are serious flaws in the way Cheong Wa Dae is being managed.


Over two years following the opening of the facility to the public in May 2022, the entity in charge of overseeing Cheong Wa Dae was switched multiple times between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.


The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation was eventually formed as an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in late 2023, but this time around an outsourced firm caused problems.


It was constantly embroiled in controversy over wage delays and unfair dismissals of employees.


Kim Sung-ho / Cheong Wa Dae labor union
I learned about underpayment after a petition for labor inspection was sent to the Labor Ministry. All other employees, except for me, were allowed to stay, because I was the one who raised the issue.


The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation says it secured funds in March to mend the torn drum and its restoration is currently underway.

KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단
[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령

[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령
SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도

SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도
충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐

충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.