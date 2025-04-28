[News Today] Cheong Wa Dae mismanagement issues

[LEAD]With an early presidential election set, some speculate the next president to return to Cheong Wa Dae from Yongsan. But since former President Yoon Suk Yeol opened it to the public, questions are growing over its facility management.[REPORT]

This traditional drum played by the late former President Roh Tae-woo is the yonggo, or 'dragon drum' made by instrument master and Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 12 Kim Kwan-sik to mark the opening of the Chunchugwan Hall in Cheong Wa Dae in the 1990s.

It's a familiar icon to the public, often shown in the background of reporters.

What does the drum look like now?

It has been torn and left neglected.

We also checked other places at Cheong Wa Dae.

This helipad is currently being used for hands-on programs or as a performance facility.

When a QR code for a VR experience is scanned...

This app cannot be used on this device.

"It doesn't work."





The situation is no different at other facilities.

The wooden pillars inside the main hall have numerous scratches, and the stone pavement in front of the Yeongbingwan, or state reception hall, is damaged and shaky when stepped on.

This makes one wonder if there are serious flaws in the way Cheong Wa Dae is being managed.

Over two years following the opening of the facility to the public in May 2022, the entity in charge of overseeing Cheong Wa Dae was switched multiple times between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation was eventually formed as an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in late 2023, but this time around an outsourced firm caused problems.

It was constantly embroiled in controversy over wage delays and unfair dismissals of employees.

Kim Sung-ho / Cheong Wa Dae labor union

I learned about underpayment after a petition for labor inspection was sent to the Labor Ministry. All other employees, except for me, were allowed to stay, because I was the one who raised the issue.

The Cheong Wa Dae Foundation says it secured funds in March to mend the torn drum and its restoration is currently underway.