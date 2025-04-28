[News Today] NK admits sending troops to Russia

For the first time, North Korea has officially confirmed its troop deployment to Russia. It emphasized that Kim Jong-un made the decision under the North Korea-Russia treaty.



North Korea, through the Rodong Sinmun, released a statement from the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party, confirming its troop deployment to Russia.



This is the first time the North has officially confirmed its deployment of troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.



Last October, North Korea was known to have dispatched a special unit called the Storm Corps to Kursk.



Six months later, on April 26th, as Russia declared the recapture of Kursk, the troop deployment by North Korea was first confirmed by Russia.



Valery Gerasimov / Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

North Korean troops showed high professionalism, resilience, courage and heroism while repelling Ukrainian forces.



Two days after Moscow's announcement came out, Pyongyang stated that Kim Jong-un approved the deployment under Article 4 of their treaty, which mandates mutual military intervention in emergencies.



In the statement, Kim also said a monument will be erected in Pyongyang in dedication to the deployed forces.



He then promised to honor the souls of fallen soldiers and give special treatment to their families.



With high North Korean casualties in Ukraine reported, Kim's remarks are seen as a move to ease the ensuing public discontent.