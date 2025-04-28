News Today

[News Today] NK admits sending troops to Russia

입력 2025.04.28 (15:49) 수정 2025.04.28 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
For the first time, North Korea has officially confirmed its troop deployment to Russia. It emphasized that Kim Jong-un made the decision under the North Korea-Russia treaty.

[REPORT]
North Korea, through the Rodong Sinmun, released a statement from the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party, confirming its troop deployment to Russia.

This is the first time the North has officially confirmed its deployment of troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.

Last October, North Korea was known to have dispatched a special unit called the Storm Corps to Kursk.

Six months later, on April 26th, as Russia declared the recapture of Kursk, the troop deployment by North Korea was first confirmed by Russia.

Valery Gerasimov / Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
North Korean troops showed high professionalism, resilience, courage and heroism while repelling Ukrainian forces.

Two days after Moscow's announcement came out, Pyongyang stated that Kim Jong-un approved the deployment under Article 4 of their treaty, which mandates mutual military intervention in emergencies.

In the statement, Kim also said a monument will be erected in Pyongyang in dedication to the deployed forces.

He then promised to honor the souls of fallen soldiers and give special treatment to their families.

With high North Korean casualties in Ukraine reported, Kim's remarks are seen as a move to ease the ensuing public discontent.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK admits sending troops to Russia
    • 입력 2025-04-28 15:49:47
    • 수정2025-04-28 15:50:43
    News Today

[LEAD]
For the first time, North Korea has officially confirmed its troop deployment to Russia. It emphasized that Kim Jong-un made the decision under the North Korea-Russia treaty.

[REPORT]
North Korea, through the Rodong Sinmun, released a statement from the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party, confirming its troop deployment to Russia.

This is the first time the North has officially confirmed its deployment of troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.

Last October, North Korea was known to have dispatched a special unit called the Storm Corps to Kursk.

Six months later, on April 26th, as Russia declared the recapture of Kursk, the troop deployment by North Korea was first confirmed by Russia.

Valery Gerasimov / Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
North Korean troops showed high professionalism, resilience, courage and heroism while repelling Ukrainian forces.

Two days after Moscow's announcement came out, Pyongyang stated that Kim Jong-un approved the deployment under Article 4 of their treaty, which mandates mutual military intervention in emergencies.

In the statement, Kim also said a monument will be erected in Pyongyang in dedication to the deployed forces.

He then promised to honor the souls of fallen soldiers and give special treatment to their families.

With high North Korean casualties in Ukraine reported, Kim's remarks are seen as a move to ease the ensuing public discontent.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단

[속보] 도로공사, 노곡동 산불로 경부선 북대구 톨게이트 진출입 차단
[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령

[속보] 대구 노곡동 산불…산림청 산불 2단계 발령
SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도

SKT ‘유심 무료 교체’ 조기 마감…현장 혼란 속 ‘집단행동’도
충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐

충북 청주 모 고교서 학생 흉기 난동…7명 다쳐
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.