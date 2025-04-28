[News Today] Growing illegal seaweed farms

[LEAD]

As Korean dried seaweed, or gim, gains popularity overseas, illegal seaweed farms are spreading rapidly to meet the soaring demand.



[REPORT]

The sea off Wando Island seen from the sky.



It's home to a cluster of seaweed farms.



A comparison of imagery taken by the Coast Guard using an optical camera and the map of the area shows unauthorized farms outside the yellow parts.



To check the area of illegal farms, we requested information from Jeollanam-do Province which produces 80% of seaweed in Korea.



The area of unauthorized farms in Goheung and Wando, which have the largest area of seaweed farms, was more than half of the entire area.



If the areas of illegal farms in seven other cities and counties are also added, 40% of seaweed farms in Jeollanam-do Province operate illegally.



That's a third of the size of Seoul.



As the popularity of Korean dried seaweed or gim soared overseas, the number of illegal seaweed farms surged and the production of seaweed rose 27% on year.



However, the number of seaweed processing factories has remained unchanged, and they lack the capacity to process so much seaweed on time.



As a result, 1200 tons of raw seaweed was discarded back into the ocean this year.



Lee Min-soo / Haenam-gun resident

If seaweed is produced illegally in massive amounts, small farms like mine that grow seaweed to make a living will inevitably suffer a blow.



Crackdowns on illegal seaweed farms have proven to be ineffective so far.



In Goheung, only 1% of the entire area of illegal farms has been detected.



The detected rates in other areas are also in the single digits.