[News Today] Allowing pets inside restaurants
입력 2025.04.28 (15:49) 수정 2025.04.28 (15:51)
[LEAD]
Fifteen million people in South Korea are now raising pets. The government is pushing to revise the law to allow them at restaurants.
[REPORT]
A pet dog in a stroller enters a restaurant with its owner.
An exclusive chair, utensils and menu are offered for the canine.
The two can enjoy a meal as part of the family without the wary eyes of others.
Park Seung-hyo / Pet dog owner
It's been uncomfortable for dog lovers in many ways. It's wonderful I can eat with my puppy at the same table.
After a two year trial, the government is now embarking on related legislation.
It has decided to allow pets in restaurants that abide by hygiene and safety standards and only those which are open to the idea.
The eligible pets are limited to dogs and cats that are vaccinated.
Their movement inside the restaurant is restricted and spaces must be separated to prevent them accessing the kitchen and food storage area.
Park Beom-jin / Staff of restaurant allowing pets
There are sanitary guidelines. We strive to abide by those rules.
But customers who are not pet owners are worried about safety and sanitation.
Gong Ye-eun / Hwaseong resident
I'm scared of dogs and cats approaching me without a leash. I’d probably avoid restaurants that don’t require leashes.
Choi Jun-woo / Ansan resident
I hope there's consideration for people allergic to animal fur.
The latest revision will go through a legislative notice period until early June and is expected to take effect in the latter half of this year.
- 입력 2025-04-28 15:49:55
- 수정2025-04-28 15:51:03
