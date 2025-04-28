News Today

[News Today] K-Book popularity in Middle East

[LEAD]
The global rise of K-content has centered on K-dramas and K-pop. Now, with Korean authors gaining attention, interest in Korean books is also growing. Korean literature took the spotlight at an international book fair in Oman, Here's more.

[REPORT]
In the midst of Arabic language books and people in turbans, a familiar name stands out.

Korean author Han Kang's books are attention grabbers at an international book fair in Oman.

This book store has ordered in large quantity Han Kang's essay book featuring tteokbokki in the title.

The title may be unfamiliar but not the content.

Employee of Omani book wholesaler
Melancholy expressed by the author is shared by readers. Those experiencing something similar can relate to it, regardless of cultural background.

Many readers in the Middle East developed an interest in Korean literature following their enthusiasm for other K-contents.

Omani student
I watched many Korean dramas and read this book last year. It was fun. It was the first Korean book I read.

The lingering barrier though is that Korean literature is still hard to come by compared to other K-content.

Omani student
At other bookstores, you can't find her books. I was looking for it. It wasn't anywhere.

There are few places to learn Korean, so interested students are even creating their own classes.

Omani Korean language instructor
When translated, the intended message and emotion can change. I'm studying Korean because I want to know how the author expressed it in Korean.

The Middle East is the region with the most positive perception of the Korean Wave.

Korean Wave in books and language is now also taking off.

