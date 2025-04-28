News 9

SIM card hack linked to China?

[Anchor]

Criticism is pouring in regarding SK Telecom's response, which includes delayed reporting of the hacking and inadequate responses.

In the meantime, a private sector investigation has revealed that this hacking is similar to methods used by Chinese hackers.

Continuing with reporter Woo Jung-hwa.

[Report]

SKT reported the SIM card hacking 45 hours later.

This is a violation of regulations.

[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "I feel deep regret and responsibility for this incident."]

The measures announced alongside the public apology were found to be inadequate just three days later.

SKT secured 1 million SIM cards, which is less than one-tenth of the 24 million users who need replacements.

This is why there are criticisms of a 'predicted SIM card crisis.'

[SKT Official/voice altered: "We believe customers may feel anxious, so we prepared this to alleviate their concerns. We plan to gradually replace SIM cards for customers who wish to do so."]

As the situation worsened, SKT is now considering the 'SIM card reset' option.

This involves changing the password of existing SIM cards, but it remains questionable whether it will alleviate consumer anxiety.

[Kim Seung-joo/Professor at Korea University School of Cybersecurity: "Psychologically, there is a difference between using something new and using something old, but in terms of security, there is no difference between the two."]

In the meantime, an analysis in the telecommunications industry has revealed that this SIM card hacking employs methods commonly used by Chinese hackers.

The 'backdoor malware' that directly accesses the security system without going through normal authentication procedures has been identified, but SKT avoided answering, stating that a joint investigation with the government is ongoing.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.

