News 9

Daegu wildfire spreads

입력 2025.04.28 (23:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the Disaster Media Center to take a comprehensive look at the wildfire situation.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun! Please show us the current situation of the wildfire and how it is spreading.

[Reporter]

Yes, let's take a look at the wildfire situation map provided by the Korea Forest Service.

The area on the left is where the wildfire started.

The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line shows areas where the fire has been contained.

The wildfire that occurred around 2 PM today (4.28) at Hamji Mountain has spread eastward, fueled by strong westerly winds.

If you look at the fire line, you can see that the lines are separated in a circular shape.

From a three-dimensional perspective, this is due to the phenomenon of embers flying after the flames spread to the mountain ridge.

The embers from the wildfire have traveled as far as 2 km to the area right next to the North Daegu Interchange, carried by strong winds of about 10 m/s.

In terms of the on-site situation, smoke from the wildfire continues to rise, and traffic is currently being controlled.

The Korea Forest Service has issued the highest level of wildfire response, Level 3, and is actively responding.

As of 7:30 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 151 hectares, with a containment rate of 19%.

[Anchor]

I’m worried because there are many houses in the vicinity.

Although evacuation orders have been issued, which areas should we be particularly cautious about?

[Reporter]

Yes, the wildfire is moving beyond Joya-dong towards Seobyun-dong.

The fire is also spreading northward, reaching near the national heritage site, Palgeo Mountain Fortress.

In the densely populated areas of Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, the forest and fire authorities have established containment lines, indicated by the yellow line, and the flames have been contained there.

However, there are still flames remaining to the north, so continued caution is necessary.

Let's take a look at the situation in Seobyun-dong through CCTV.

This is a view looking at the Seobyun-dong apartments.

You can see that the smoke from the wildfire is thick even near the apartments.

As the wildfire spreads towards residential areas, evacuation orders have also been issued for residents.

Following Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, evacuation orders have now been issued for Seobyun-dong, and evacuation text messages have been sent to Dongbyeon-dong and Guam-dong as well.

Residents near the wildfire are advised to evacuate to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeongyeong Elementary School, Munseong Elementary School, and Dongpyeong Elementary School, and to continue monitoring disaster messages and the wildfire situation.

This has been a report from the Disaster Media Center.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Daegu wildfire spreads
    • 입력 2025-04-28 23:15:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the Disaster Media Center to take a comprehensive look at the wildfire situation.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun! Please show us the current situation of the wildfire and how it is spreading.

[Reporter]

Yes, let's take a look at the wildfire situation map provided by the Korea Forest Service.

The area on the left is where the wildfire started.

The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line shows areas where the fire has been contained.

The wildfire that occurred around 2 PM today (4.28) at Hamji Mountain has spread eastward, fueled by strong westerly winds.

If you look at the fire line, you can see that the lines are separated in a circular shape.

From a three-dimensional perspective, this is due to the phenomenon of embers flying after the flames spread to the mountain ridge.

The embers from the wildfire have traveled as far as 2 km to the area right next to the North Daegu Interchange, carried by strong winds of about 10 m/s.

In terms of the on-site situation, smoke from the wildfire continues to rise, and traffic is currently being controlled.

The Korea Forest Service has issued the highest level of wildfire response, Level 3, and is actively responding.

As of 7:30 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 151 hectares, with a containment rate of 19%.

[Anchor]

I’m worried because there are many houses in the vicinity.

Although evacuation orders have been issued, which areas should we be particularly cautious about?

[Reporter]

Yes, the wildfire is moving beyond Joya-dong towards Seobyun-dong.

The fire is also spreading northward, reaching near the national heritage site, Palgeo Mountain Fortress.

In the densely populated areas of Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, the forest and fire authorities have established containment lines, indicated by the yellow line, and the flames have been contained there.

However, there are still flames remaining to the north, so continued caution is necessary.

Let's take a look at the situation in Seobyun-dong through CCTV.

This is a view looking at the Seobyun-dong apartments.

You can see that the smoke from the wildfire is thick even near the apartments.

As the wildfire spreads towards residential areas, evacuation orders have also been issued for residents.

Following Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, evacuation orders have now been issued for Seobyun-dong, and evacuation text messages have been sent to Dongbyeon-dong and Guam-dong as well.

Residents near the wildfire are advised to evacuate to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeongyeong Elementary School, Munseong Elementary School, and Dongpyeong Elementary School, and to continue monitoring disaster messages and the wildfire situation.

This has been a report from the Disaster Media Center.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%
강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피

강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.