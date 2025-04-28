Daegu wildfire spreads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the Disaster Media Center to take a comprehensive look at the wildfire situation.



Reporter Kim Se-hyun! Please show us the current situation of the wildfire and how it is spreading.



[Reporter]



Yes, let's take a look at the wildfire situation map provided by the Korea Forest Service.



The area on the left is where the wildfire started.



The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line shows areas where the fire has been contained.



The wildfire that occurred around 2 PM today (4.28) at Hamji Mountain has spread eastward, fueled by strong westerly winds.



If you look at the fire line, you can see that the lines are separated in a circular shape.



From a three-dimensional perspective, this is due to the phenomenon of embers flying after the flames spread to the mountain ridge.



The embers from the wildfire have traveled as far as 2 km to the area right next to the North Daegu Interchange, carried by strong winds of about 10 m/s.



In terms of the on-site situation, smoke from the wildfire continues to rise, and traffic is currently being controlled.



The Korea Forest Service has issued the highest level of wildfire response, Level 3, and is actively responding.



As of 7:30 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 151 hectares, with a containment rate of 19%.



[Anchor]



I’m worried because there are many houses in the vicinity.



Although evacuation orders have been issued, which areas should we be particularly cautious about?



[Reporter]



Yes, the wildfire is moving beyond Joya-dong towards Seobyun-dong.



The fire is also spreading northward, reaching near the national heritage site, Palgeo Mountain Fortress.



In the densely populated areas of Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, the forest and fire authorities have established containment lines, indicated by the yellow line, and the flames have been contained there.



However, there are still flames remaining to the north, so continued caution is necessary.



Let's take a look at the situation in Seobyun-dong through CCTV.



This is a view looking at the Seobyun-dong apartments.



You can see that the smoke from the wildfire is thick even near the apartments.



As the wildfire spreads towards residential areas, evacuation orders have also been issued for residents.



Following Nogok-dong and Joya-dong, evacuation orders have now been issued for Seobyun-dong, and evacuation text messages have been sent to Dongbyeon-dong and Guam-dong as well.



Residents near the wildfire are advised to evacuate to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeongyeong Elementary School, Munseong Elementary School, and Dongpyeong Elementary School, and to continue monitoring disaster messages and the wildfire situation.



This has been a report from the Disaster Media Center.



