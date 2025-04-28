Daegu fire forces 1,200 to evacuate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An evacuation order has been issued for over 1,200 residents.



Residents are anxious that the wildfire may spread further.



Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.



[Report]



Smoke is billowing from a ridge adjacent to an apartment complex, as if a volcano has erupted.



Firefighting helicopters are busily coming and going, but the flames are difficult to control.



The wildfire started around 2 PM at the foot of Mount Hamji in Daegu.



With strong winds reaching 11 meters per second, embers flew and spread rapidly.



Just two hours after the fire broke out, a national firefighting forces mobilization order was issued, and by 6 PM, the wildfire alert level was elevated to Level 3.



The fire reached as close as 2km to residential areas, prompting residents to evacuate.



[Son Young-ik/Joyadong, Buk-gu, Daegu: "I was wondering if there was a fire, and it seemed serious. When I went up to the roof, I saw the flames burning red... It was less than 10 meters from the villa."]



Smoke also engulfed the roads, leading to the closure of both directions at the Buk-Daegu interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway.



This wildfire directly affected homes and roads in urban areas, leaving Daegu citizens anxious as they checked on the safety of their families and neighbors.



[Yoon Kyung-nam/Joyadong, Buk-gu, Daegu: "I heard that a fire started in Nogok-dong and spread to Joyadong, and someone came to pick me up. I live in the mountains. They told me to evacuate quickly because there was a fire. I didn’t know what to do..."]



An emergency evacuation order was issued for over 1,200 residents in Nogok-dong, Mutae-Joyadong, and Seobyeon-dong in Daegu.



However, due to the large number of elderly individuals, over 500 police officers were deployed to assist them in evacuating.



The forestry authorities deployed 29 helicopters and over 700 firefighting personnel, but they were unable to contain the fire and switched to a nighttime response system.



As residents continue to gather at evacuation shelters, they are filled with anxiety about the potential further spread of the wildfire.



This is KBS News, Seo Han-gil.



