Wildfire Response Level 3 in Daegu

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 28), a large forest fire broke out again in the afternoon.



The fire that started on Hamji Mountain in Daegu is spreading rapidly due to strong winds.



Residents have urgently evacuated due to the fire threatening residential areas.



Now, let's take a look at the current situation at the forest fire site.



Reporter Park Jun-woo! Please tell us about the situation where you are and how the firefighting efforts are progressing.



[Reporter]



Yes, I am currently at the forest fire command center near Hamji Mountain where the fire broke out.



The area behind me is where the fire started, and although it is dark and not clearly visible, smoke is continuously rising, and the acrid smoke is blowing this way.



As night fell around 7 PM, most of the helicopters that had been deployed to the firefighting site have withdrawn.



However, two Surion helicopters capable of nighttime firefighting have been deployed to conduct nighttime firefighting operations at the forest fire site.



Since the fire site is close to residential areas, about 760 firefighting personnel have been deployed around densely populated areas such as apartments to prevent the fire from spreading to homes.



As of 8 PM, the affected area of the forest fire has expanded to 151 hectares, with a remaining fire line of 8.9 km, and the firefighting rate is still at 19%.



[Anchor]



We hope there are no casualties.



In addition to road closures, schools are also closing.



[Reporter]



As the forest fire spreads, evacuation orders for residents are being issued.



Due to the rapid spread of the fire, text messages were sent to residents of Daegu's Joya-dong and Nogok-dong advising them to evacuate to Paldal Elementary School, Maecheon Elementary School, and Yeongyeong Elementary School.



Additionally, disaster text messages were sent to residents of Dongbyeon-dong, Seobyeon-dong, and Guam-dong, which are in the direction of the fire, advising them to evacuate to Dongbyeon Middle School and other locations.



The city of Daegu has also announced that over 3,400 residents in areas affected by the fire, including Seobyeon-dong, are proactively evacuating.



Traffic on the Gyeongbu Expressway, which started at 4 PM, is also experiencing disruptions.



Both directions of the Buk-Daegu Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway have been continuously closed up to this time.



The Daegu Metropolitan Police is controlling traffic on three major bridges: Nogok Bridge, Joya Bridge, and Mutae Bridge.



The Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education has announced that Seongbuk Elementary, Seobyeon Elementary, and Seobyeon Middle Schools will be closed for the day tomorrow (Apr. 29) due to the forest fire.



Additional school closures are expected depending on the spread of the fire.



Forest authorities have confirmed that the ignition point is in a restricted area for entry and plan to investigate the cause of the fire as soon as it is extinguished.



This has been KBS News' Park Jun-woo reporting from the forest fire site at Hamji Mountain in Daegu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!