Investigation into SKT phone scam

[Anchor]



In the meantime, an incident occurred where someone secretly registered a mobile phone under the name of an SK Telecom customer and stole 50 million won.



The victim suspects that this may be due to a SIM card hacking.



Experts believe that the possibility is not high, but the police are keeping the possibility open and are investigating.



Reporter Kim Arnae has the details.



[Report]



A man in his 60s who has been using an SK Telecom mobile phone.



On April 22, his phone suddenly became unresponsive, and when he visited the carrier's store, he was told that his contract had been terminated.



Instead, he found out that a budget phone from another carrier had been activated in his name.



On the same day, a large sum of money was transferred from this man's bank account to an unknown person.



Five transfers of 10 million won each, totaling 50 million won.



Upon learning of this, his children reported it to the police and requested a payment stop from the bank.



[Family of the victim/voice altered: "I thought that if a cloned SIM card was inserted into another phone, it could lead to a situation just like this."]



The victim suspects that someone cloned his mobile phone through SIM card hacking and stole his money.



However, to activate a mobile phone with another carrier using his information, personal information such as his name and resident registration number is required.



SK Telecom reports that no personal information, including names, resident registration numbers, or financial information, has been leaked in this SIM card hacking incident.



[Kim Seung-joo/Professor at Korea University School of Cybersecurity: "Unless the certificate, certificate password, and OTP card are all hacked at once, financial transactions cannot be conducted solely through SIM card cloning."]



The police are investigating the possibility of SIM card hacking, as well as crimes related to text payment fraud or identity theft.



This is KBS News, Kim Arnae.



