News 9

USIM switch chaos

입력 2025.04.28 (23:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

From now on, we will focus on the news regarding the SK Telecom USIM chip hacking.

Last week, the executives issued an official apology and presented follow-up measures, but the situation seems to be escalating.

Today (4.28), the first day of free USIM card replacements, customers flocked to the stores even before they opened.

The prepared USIM cards quickly ran out, leading to complaints and dissatisfaction.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has covered the scene.

[Report]

A long line formed in front of the SKT store that had not yet opened.

The number of people is steadily increasing.

[SKT User/Voice altered: "I’m in line here. Right in front. Please give me a number ticket."]

Eventually, numbered tickets were issued, but they quickly became useless.

[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "Please do not stand at the back of the line. We have no more."]

This store ran out of the 130 prepared units before opening.

The situation is the same at other locations.

[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "We have no stock. You need to leave."]

Users who couldn't even enter were bombarding the staff with complaints.

["What are you doing? Seriously. This is ridiculous."]

[SKT User/Voice altered: "Am I supposed to come here again tomorrow, and the day after, and the next day, and keep coming all week?"]

On the first day, 250,000 users replaced their USIM cards, and although SKT hurriedly encouraged a 'USIM Protection Service,' the application itself faced outages repeatedly.

[Park Moon-soo/SKT User: "SKT should manage this better. It’s a problem that they did it so carelessly."]

SKT promised thorough follow-up measures along with an official apology but from the very first day there was chaos everywhere, leaving users who couldn't replace their cards frustrated all day long.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • USIM switch chaos
    • 입력 2025-04-28 23:15:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

From now on, we will focus on the news regarding the SK Telecom USIM chip hacking.

Last week, the executives issued an official apology and presented follow-up measures, but the situation seems to be escalating.

Today (4.28), the first day of free USIM card replacements, customers flocked to the stores even before they opened.

The prepared USIM cards quickly ran out, leading to complaints and dissatisfaction.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has covered the scene.

[Report]

A long line formed in front of the SKT store that had not yet opened.

The number of people is steadily increasing.

[SKT User/Voice altered: "I’m in line here. Right in front. Please give me a number ticket."]

Eventually, numbered tickets were issued, but they quickly became useless.

[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "Please do not stand at the back of the line. We have no more."]

This store ran out of the 130 prepared units before opening.

The situation is the same at other locations.

[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "We have no stock. You need to leave."]

Users who couldn't even enter were bombarding the staff with complaints.

["What are you doing? Seriously. This is ridiculous."]

[SKT User/Voice altered: "Am I supposed to come here again tomorrow, and the day after, and the next day, and keep coming all week?"]

On the first day, 250,000 users replaced their USIM cards, and although SKT hurriedly encouraged a 'USIM Protection Service,' the application itself faced outages repeatedly.

[Park Moon-soo/SKT User: "SKT should manage this better. It’s a problem that they did it so carelessly."]

SKT promised thorough follow-up measures along with an official apology but from the very first day there was chaos everywhere, leaving users who couldn't replace their cards frustrated all day long.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.
김민철
김민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%
강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피

강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.