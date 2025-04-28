USIM switch chaos

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From now on, we will focus on the news regarding the SK Telecom USIM chip hacking.



Last week, the executives issued an official apology and presented follow-up measures, but the situation seems to be escalating.



Today (4.28), the first day of free USIM card replacements, customers flocked to the stores even before they opened.



The prepared USIM cards quickly ran out, leading to complaints and dissatisfaction.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has covered the scene.



[Report]



A long line formed in front of the SKT store that had not yet opened.



The number of people is steadily increasing.



[SKT User/Voice altered: "I’m in line here. Right in front. Please give me a number ticket."]



Eventually, numbered tickets were issued, but they quickly became useless.



[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "Please do not stand at the back of the line. We have no more."]



This store ran out of the 130 prepared units before opening.



The situation is the same at other locations.



[SKT Store Employee/Voice altered: "We have no stock. You need to leave."]



Users who couldn't even enter were bombarding the staff with complaints.



["What are you doing? Seriously. This is ridiculous."]



[SKT User/Voice altered: "Am I supposed to come here again tomorrow, and the day after, and the next day, and keep coming all week?"]



On the first day, 250,000 users replaced their USIM cards, and although SKT hurriedly encouraged a 'USIM Protection Service,' the application itself faced outages repeatedly.



[Park Moon-soo/SKT User: "SKT should manage this better. It’s a problem that they did it so carelessly."]



SKT promised thorough follow-up measures along with an official apology but from the very first day there was chaos everywhere, leaving users who couldn't replace their cards frustrated all day long.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



