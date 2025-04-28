News 9

Lee begins official campaign

[Anchor]

This is news about the presidential election.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has officially started his campaign schedule.

Candidate Lee, who emphasizes integration and growth, paid respects at the graves of former Presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung-hee, and pledged to legislate semiconductor support laws to semiconductor companies.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.

[Report]

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began his first official schedule with a visit to the National Cemetery.

He paid respects in turn to former conservative presidents, including Syngman Rhee, Park Chung-hee, and Kim Young-sam, as well as former President Kim Dae-jung.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Evaluations should be made as they are, and merits and demerits should be assessed accordingly, but what is urgent right now is national integration…."]

This visit emphasizes the message of 'integration,' which was the most frequently used term in his acceptance speech yesterday (Apr. 27).

He also visited the grave of former Prime Minister Park Tae-joon, who was the first chairman of POSCO.

This was an unscheduled visit that candidate Lee decided on the spot.

It is interpreted as a strategy to show respect for the key figures in economic development and to emphasize the sincerity of the growth discourse.

In the afternoon, he visited SK Hynix to discuss semiconductor issues.

This schedule reflects candidate Lee's intention that revitalizing the economy takes precedence over ideological issues.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "It is clear that the main agents of economic revitalization are businesses. The importance of our economy in the high-tech industry will also increase significantly, so it will likely be a major task for the next government."]

Candidate Lee promised to swiftly enact a 'special law for semiconductors' and provide tax incentives such as tax deductions for domestic semiconductor production and sales companies.

Based on the highest vote rate in history, candidate Lee is once again challenging for the presidency, focusing on expanding support from the centrist electorate with the slogan of 'integration and growth.'

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

