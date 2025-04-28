News 9

USIM hacking probe

[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look with reporter Kang Pu-reun, who is covering the recent USIM hacking incident.

Kang, regarding the case of 50 million won in damages we just reported, if it is related to USIM hacking, wouldn't that be the first secondary damage?

Is there a correlation?

[Reporter]

Since the police investigation has just begun, it is difficult to make a definitive conclusion.

However, after interviewing several experts, the common opinion is that it is not easy to steal money with just the leaked USIM information.

Additionally, we should also consider that there was a similar incident in Gangwon Province in February prior to the USIM hacking.

[Anchor]

What can you tell us about the Gangwon Province incident? How is it similar specifically?

[Reporter]

The three aspects that match the Busan case are: existing phone outages, unauthorized activation of mobile phones, and five withdrawals of one million won each.

In the case of Gangwon Province case, police investigations confirmed that it was a smishing attack that inserted malicious code into text messages to extract all information from the mobile phone.

[Anchor]

I see. It seems we need to wait for the investigation results.

Even if people want to change their USIM cards now, it is not an easy situation.

According to SK Telecom, they say that a USIM protection service is sufficient, is that really the case?

[Reporter]

The USIM protection service essentially binds the phone and USIM information together so that the USIM can only operate on that phone.

This means that even if a hacker creates a cloned USIM and puts it in another phone, it will not work.

Based on the facts revealed so far, experts analyze that the USIM protection service alone can prevent hacker attacks.

[Anchor]

Lastly, let's touch on one more point.

The cause of this incident and the scale of the damage are still uncertain.

How far along is the government's official investigation?

[Reporter]

The joint investigation by the government and private experts is currently analyzing SKT's system activity records and conducting server forensics.

As it is in the early stages of the investigation, it is expected to take at least two months for results to emerge.

It seems that a considerable amount of time will be needed to completely alleviate users' concerns.

[Anchor]

Thank you reporter Kang Pu-reun.

