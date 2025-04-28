Lee Jae-myung's campaign plans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party will launch its election campaign committee and announce appointments the day after tomorrow (4.30).



As candidate Lee Jae-myung advocates for 'centrist conservatism,' it is expected that the focus will be on expanding the party's base.



First, they have recruited former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon from the conservative camp as the permanent co-chair of the campaign committee.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.



[Report]



In his acceptance speech as a presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung emphasized 'national unity.'



He also stated that he would recruit talent beyond political parties and factions in forming the campaign committee.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/Apr. 27: "I hope we can have expectations that we will gather our strength and move towards a path of unity rather than division or confrontation...."]



He is considering multiple figures for the position of permanent co-chair, but has officially confirmed the recruitment of former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon, who is regarded as a 'conservative strategist.'



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(He usually) gives a lot of advice and also provides critical insights. I asked him to take charge of the entire campaign committee...."]



He is also working hard on internal party unity.



This is because concerns about the 'one-polar system' that candidate Lee faces from the conservative camp could negatively impact the centrist voter sentiment.



He is considering appointing former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who competed in the primary, along with former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan from the non-mainstream faction as co-permanent co-chairs.



In particular, this campaign committee is expected to focus on regionally-based election campaigns.



It has been pointed out that the failure to effectively communicate candidate Lee's pledges and messages in the last presidential election was one of the reasons for the defeat.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Senior Spokesperson: "We are contemplating how to form a campaign committee that can hold a campaign closely connected to the field and be one with the people."]



The campaign committee is set to officially launch on Apr. 30, and it is reported that a symbolic figure reflecting candidate Lee's future governance philosophy will be included in the first appointment announcement.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



