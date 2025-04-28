Han expected to announce candidacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been reported that Han Duck-soo, the acting president, has decided to run for the presidential election this week, amid ongoing speculation about his candidacy.



Today (Apr. 28), the chief of staff to the acting president resigned, indicating that preparations for his candidacy are being formalized.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



Han Duck-soo's close aide, Son Young-taek, the chief of staff at the Prime Minister's Office, resigned today.



This appears to be a step in preparation for Han's presidential candidacy.



Son, a former member of the presidential campaign team of Won Hee-ryong, has been a close aide to Han since his confirmation hearing as Prime Minister, serving in a senior political position.



He was scheduled to attend a meeting of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee today but submitted his resignation in the morning.



[Kang Jun-hyun/National Assembly's National Policy Committee, Democratic Party: "It seems to be related to Han Duck-soo's candidacy. His absence from today's Policy Committee meeting without notice is unacceptable."]



[Yoon Han-hong/Chairman of the National Assembly's Policy Committee, People Power Party: "It was not a meeting where witnesses were present or decisions were made. Therefore, attendance is voluntary, and there is no way to compel attendance...."]



It is expected that more political staff from the Prime Minister's Office will also resign.



Within the People Power Party, it is widely accepted that Han will declare his candidacy this week and then seek to unify with the party's presidential candidate.



While he has effectively confirmed his intention to run, Han is still carrying out normal duties, such as receiving reports on the results of tariff negotiations with the U.S.



Tomorrow (Apr. 29), it is reported that he will exercise his veto power over the 'Constitutional Court Act amendment' that prohibits the acting presidents from nominating constitutional court judges during the Cabinet meeting.



Additionally, the day after tomorrow (Apr. 30), he is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to discuss shipbuilding cooperation, which will likely be his last official schedule as acting president.



The Democratic Party criticized that if Han's candidacy is true, it would be a "clear violation of political neutrality obligations and an attempt to manipulate the election using state power."



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!