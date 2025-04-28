PPP finalists to be confirmed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid the busy movements of the People Power Party's primary candidates, the results of the second primary will be announced tomorrow (Apr. 29).



However, with the Han Duck-soo's candidacy becomes concrete, the timing and possibility of candidate unification are becoming more complicated.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party has been conducting member voting and general opinion polls for two days, and will announce the results of the second primary, with each factor weighing 50%, tomorrow.



If there is no candidate with a majority of votes, the top two candidates will face off in the third primary.



Although the primary is in its final stages, the upcoming schedule is becoming more complex.



Han Duck-soo's declaration of candidacy is likely to be as early as the 1st of next month, and considering the final primary schedule of the People Power Party and the candidate registration deadline on the 11th of next month, candidate unification must occur within just over a week.



If unification occurs after the candidate registration deadline, joining the People Power Party will not be possible, and in that case, they will not be able to use the party's candidate number 2 or receive support such as election subsidies from the People Power Party.



As Han's candidacy approaches, the People Power Party is moving urgently.



Chairman Kwon Young-se is requesting assistance for unification from Jeong Dae-cheol, the chairman of the Constitutional Society, who is scheduled to meet with Han.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "We cannot intentionally ignore that part (Han Duck-soo's candidacy) due to realistic circumstances...."]



The reactions of the primary candidates have been mixed.



Candidates Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo expressed discomfort.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It doesn't look very good. Isn't that a defeatist attitude?"]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Is there room for the leadership to interfere in a public primary?"]



Candidates Kim Moon-soo and Ahn Cheol-soo acknowledged the inevitability.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Quickly, when the public sees it, they think, 'Oh, nice'...."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "There is a desperate need for our country to really stand upright...."]



Amid discussions of so-called 'one-shot unification', whether or not to unify with Han is becoming a major variable in the People Power Party's primary.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



