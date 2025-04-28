Around 100 MZ gangsters indicted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Nearly a hundred gang members have been brought to trial on charges of fighting in restaurants and assaulting passersby on the streets.



It has been reported that there has been a significant increase in cases of individuals in their 20s and 30s joining violent organizations, influenced by fantasies created by movies and dramas.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



At a restaurant in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.



A fight breaks out in the middle of the restaurant while customers are eating.



Moments later, on the other side of the restaurant.



One man pushes another man, causing him to fall, and as others join in, it escalates into a large brawl.



Five senior members of two violent organizations engaged in a group brawl.



In a busy street, a citizen was indiscriminately assaulted by gang members.



It is notable that there has been a significant increase in the influx of members in their 20s to early 30s into gangster groups.



Investigations revealed that these individuals used baseball bats to assault junior members or attacked citizens with bricks, leading to violent incidents.



They also created a fraudulent website claiming to provide lottery winning numbers, swindling over 5,000 victims out of 5.1 billion won, and engaged in various scams related to used cars and virtual assets.



The prosecution explained that many of these individuals joined the organizations after being exposed to gang-related movies or dramas.



[Im Hong-joo/Prosecutor, Incheon District Prosecutors' Office: "They thought they would earn a lot of money and live a flashy life driving luxury cars by joining a violent organization, but in reality, they ended up being mobilized for unpaid work at their senior members' events and running errands...."]



The prosecution stated that simply joining a violent organization constitutes a serious crime punishable by more than two years in prison, and they have brought 97 of these members to trial.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



