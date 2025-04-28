News 9

Around 100 MZ gangsters indicted

입력 2025.04.28 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Nearly a hundred gang members have been brought to trial on charges of fighting in restaurants and assaulting passersby on the streets.

It has been reported that there has been a significant increase in cases of individuals in their 20s and 30s joining violent organizations, influenced by fantasies created by movies and dramas.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

At a restaurant in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.

A fight breaks out in the middle of the restaurant while customers are eating.

Moments later, on the other side of the restaurant.

One man pushes another man, causing him to fall, and as others join in, it escalates into a large brawl.

Five senior members of two violent organizations engaged in a group brawl.

In a busy street, a citizen was indiscriminately assaulted by gang members.

It is notable that there has been a significant increase in the influx of members in their 20s to early 30s into gangster groups.

Investigations revealed that these individuals used baseball bats to assault junior members or attacked citizens with bricks, leading to violent incidents.

They also created a fraudulent website claiming to provide lottery winning numbers, swindling over 5,000 victims out of 5.1 billion won, and engaged in various scams related to used cars and virtual assets.

The prosecution explained that many of these individuals joined the organizations after being exposed to gang-related movies or dramas.

[Im Hong-joo/Prosecutor, Incheon District Prosecutors' Office: "They thought they would earn a lot of money and live a flashy life driving luxury cars by joining a violent organization, but in reality, they ended up being mobilized for unpaid work at their senior members' events and running errands...."]

The prosecution stated that simply joining a violent organization constitutes a serious crime punishable by more than two years in prison, and they have brought 97 of these members to trial.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Around 100 MZ gangsters indicted
    • 입력 2025-04-28 23:46:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Nearly a hundred gang members have been brought to trial on charges of fighting in restaurants and assaulting passersby on the streets.

It has been reported that there has been a significant increase in cases of individuals in their 20s and 30s joining violent organizations, influenced by fantasies created by movies and dramas.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

At a restaurant in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.

A fight breaks out in the middle of the restaurant while customers are eating.

Moments later, on the other side of the restaurant.

One man pushes another man, causing him to fall, and as others join in, it escalates into a large brawl.

Five senior members of two violent organizations engaged in a group brawl.

In a busy street, a citizen was indiscriminately assaulted by gang members.

It is notable that there has been a significant increase in the influx of members in their 20s to early 30s into gangster groups.

Investigations revealed that these individuals used baseball bats to assault junior members or attacked citizens with bricks, leading to violent incidents.

They also created a fraudulent website claiming to provide lottery winning numbers, swindling over 5,000 victims out of 5.1 billion won, and engaged in various scams related to used cars and virtual assets.

The prosecution explained that many of these individuals joined the organizations after being exposed to gang-related movies or dramas.

[Im Hong-joo/Prosecutor, Incheon District Prosecutors' Office: "They thought they would earn a lot of money and live a flashy life driving luxury cars by joining a violent organization, but in reality, they ended up being mobilized for unpaid work at their senior members' events and running errands...."]

The prosecution stated that simply joining a violent organization constitutes a serious crime punishable by more than two years in prison, and they have brought 97 of these members to trial.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%
강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피

강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.