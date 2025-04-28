News 9

N. Korea admits troop deployment

입력 2025.04.28 (23:46)

[Anchor]

Following Russia, North Korea officially acknowledged today (4.28) that it has deployed troops to the Ukraine war.

They claimed that this deployment is based on Article 4 of the North Korea-Russia treaty.

They stated that it is legitimate military support as allies.

First, we have reporter Kim Kyung-jin.

[Report]

The Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of North Korea officially acknowledged the deployment to Russia through a 'written statement.'

This comes six months after the National Intelligence Service revealed a deployment of 12,000 troops last October.

[North Korea Korean Central Television: "Our military units that participated in the liberation operation of the Kursk region, under the command of the head of state, displayed high combat spirit and military qualities without reservation...."]

By specifying 'the command of the head of state,' they emphasized that it was Chairman Kim Jong-un's decision, citing Article 4 of the North Korea-Russia treaty as the basis for the deployment.

Article 4 of the North Korea-Russia treaty states that if one side is subjected to armed invasion, the other side shall provide all means of support without delay, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

North Korea emphasized that its military participated in the operation to reclaim the Kursk territory, which it said Russia was invaded by, asserting that it is legitimate military support between allies.

They also mentioned that a 'combat merit monument' will soon be erected in Pyongyang, acknowledging that there have been considerable casualties.

The government strongly condemned the North Korean military deployment as a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

[Koo Byoung-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "We urge the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and will respond firmly in cooperation with the international community if the current military collusion between North Korea and Russia continues."]

Prior to this, on Apr. 26, Russia acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops for the first time, indicating that North Korea and Russia coordinated the timing and manner of the announcement.

Russian President Putin expressed sincere gratitude to Chairman Kim and the North Korean people for their assistance.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



