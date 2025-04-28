NK releases military training video

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



By acknowledging the deployment after six months, North Korea has further solidified its military alliance with Russia.



The possibility of receiving military technology, equipment, and economic cooperation from Russia in exchange for the deployment has also increased.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.



[Report]



["Forward!!"]



North Korean soldiers moving to the training ground shoot their guns and learn how to use grenades under the instruction of Russian instructors.



They wear helmets adorned with the 'Saint George Ribbon,' symbolizing Russia's victory.



This is the first combat training video of the North Korean military released by Russia.



The North Korean military has been deployed to the battlefield in Kursk, resulting in about 4,000 casualties, and the sudden acknowledgment of their 'participation' coincides with Russia's declaration of recapture, seemingly intended to showcase their contribution.



In particular, they emphasized 'victory earned through bloodshed' and 'significant contributions,' which analysts suggest is a strategy to solidify their status as a 'blood alliance' and 'practical military alliance' with Russia.



In fact, their military cooperation has become closer through the deployment.



Initially helpless against drone attacks, North Korea recently unveiled a suicide drone similar to Russian models.



This raises the possibility that Russia's drone manufacturing technology and operational capabilities have been transferred.



Furthermore, there are projections that they may demand advanced weaponry and technology, including reconnaissance satellites, destroyers, and submarines.



There is also interest in whether the North Korean and Russian leaders will meet again around next week's Victory Day in Russia, with expectations that broad discussions on future economic cooperation will take place.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "There is a high possibility that cooperation in the defense sector with Russia will accelerate significantly, and on the other hand, various economic exchanges, including the dispatch of workers to the Far East, are likely to become visible…."]



Meanwhile, with this acknowledgment of deployment, North Korea has also become a 'combatant nation,' leading to a new phase in the issue of the repatriation of North Korean military prisoners.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



