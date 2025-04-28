Daegu wildfire: Live updates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let’s check the situation of the forest fire in Hamji Mountain, Daegu again.



As the fire spreads with the wind, the highest level of forest fire response, Stage 3, has been issued.



We will connect to the scene again.



Reporter Park Jun-woo, the firefighting efforts are still ongoing, right? What is the situation of the forest fire?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the forest fire command center near Hamji Mountain where the fire broke out.



Smoke continues to rise from the fire site, and thick smoke is drifting this way.



As night fell around 7 PM, most of the helicopters that had been deployed for firefighting withdrew, and two Surion helicopters have been deployed for nighttime firefighting operations.



Since the fire site is close to residential areas, about 760 firefighting personnel have been deployed around densely populated areas such as apartments to prevent the fire from spreading to homes.



As of 8 PM, the affected area of the forest fire has expanded to 151 hectares, with a remaining fire line of 8.9 km, and the firefighting rate is still at 19%.



In addition to the residents of Joya-dong and Nogok-dong in Daegu, disaster text messages have been sent to residents in Dongbyeon-dong, Seobyeon-dong, and Guam-dong, which are in the direction of the fire, advising them to evacuate to Dongbyeon Middle School and other locations.



The city of Daegu has also announced that proactive evacuations are underway for over 3,400 residents in areas affected by the fire, including Seobyeon-dong.



The control of entry and exit in both directions at the Buk-Daegu Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway, which started at 4 PM, continues at this time.



The Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education has announced that Seongbuk Elementary, Seobyeon Elementary, and Seobyeon Middle School will be closed for the day tomorrow (Apr. 29) due to the forest fire.



Forest authorities have confirmed that the ignition point is in a restricted area and plan to investigate the cause of the fire as soon as it is extinguished.



This has been KBS News Park Jun-woo reporting from the forest fire site in Hamji Mountain, Daegu.



