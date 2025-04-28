Farewell to Pope Francis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the tomb of Pope Francis now open to the public, visitors have been flocking to pay their respects.



Like the humble life he led, the tomb is also modest.



This is a report from our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris.



[Report]



The stone covering the tomb of 'Franciscus' is engraved only with the Pope's name in Latin.



Francis, who wished to be buried as a Catholic believer rather than a Pope...



According to his wishes, the only decoration is a replica of the iron cross he always carried, hung on the wall, and a single white rose placed there.



[Pietro Parolin/Cardinal/Secretary of State of the Holy See: "The Lord has taken away Pope Francis, the shepherd given to the people, after completing his earthly life."]



To see his simple tomb, visitors lined up from early morning.



By Sunday afternoon, the first day of the public opening, over 30,000 citizens had come to visit the Pope.



[Maria Brezińska/Polish Pilgrim: "Well I feel like it's exactly in the way how was the Pope. He was simple and so is his place now."]



The mourning period for the Pope, referred to as 'Novenediali', will continue until Mar. 4.



[Giovanni Battista Re/Cardinal/Homily at the Funeral Mass: "Pope Francis was frail and in pain until the end, but he chose the path of self-giving until his last day on earth."]



As the funeral proceedings come to a close, the time for the next Pope is approaching.



The conclave, a secret meeting where cardinals with voting rights can also be candidates to elect the new Pope, will begin on Apr. 7.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



