News 9

Farewell to Pope Francis

입력 2025.04.28 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With the tomb of Pope Francis now open to the public, visitors have been flocking to pay their respects.

Like the humble life he led, the tomb is also modest.

This is a report from our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris.

[Report]

The stone covering the tomb of 'Franciscus' is engraved only with the Pope's name in Latin.

Francis, who wished to be buried as a Catholic believer rather than a Pope...

According to his wishes, the only decoration is a replica of the iron cross he always carried, hung on the wall, and a single white rose placed there.

[Pietro Parolin/Cardinal/Secretary of State of the Holy See: "The Lord has taken away Pope Francis, the shepherd given to the people, after completing his earthly life."]

To see his simple tomb, visitors lined up from early morning.

By Sunday afternoon, the first day of the public opening, over 30,000 citizens had come to visit the Pope.

[Maria Brezińska/Polish Pilgrim: "Well I feel like it's exactly in the way how was the Pope. He was simple and so is his place now."]

The mourning period for the Pope, referred to as 'Novenediali', will continue until Mar. 4.

[Giovanni Battista Re/Cardinal/Homily at the Funeral Mass: "Pope Francis was frail and in pain until the end, but he chose the path of self-giving until his last day on earth."]

As the funeral proceedings come to a close, the time for the next Pope is approaching.

The conclave, a secret meeting where cardinals with voting rights can also be candidates to elect the new Pope, will begin on Apr. 7.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Farewell to Pope Francis
    • 입력 2025-04-28 23:46:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

With the tomb of Pope Francis now open to the public, visitors have been flocking to pay their respects.

Like the humble life he led, the tomb is also modest.

This is a report from our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris.

[Report]

The stone covering the tomb of 'Franciscus' is engraved only with the Pope's name in Latin.

Francis, who wished to be buried as a Catholic believer rather than a Pope...

According to his wishes, the only decoration is a replica of the iron cross he always carried, hung on the wall, and a single white rose placed there.

[Pietro Parolin/Cardinal/Secretary of State of the Holy See: "The Lord has taken away Pope Francis, the shepherd given to the people, after completing his earthly life."]

To see his simple tomb, visitors lined up from early morning.

By Sunday afternoon, the first day of the public opening, over 30,000 citizens had come to visit the Pope.

[Maria Brezińska/Polish Pilgrim: "Well I feel like it's exactly in the way how was the Pope. He was simple and so is his place now."]

The mourning period for the Pope, referred to as 'Novenediali', will continue until Mar. 4.

[Giovanni Battista Re/Cardinal/Homily at the Funeral Mass: "Pope Francis was frail and in pain until the end, but he chose the path of self-giving until his last day on earth."]

As the funeral proceedings come to a close, the time for the next Pope is approaching.

The conclave, a secret meeting where cardinals with voting rights can also be candidates to elect the new Pope, will begin on Apr. 7.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%
강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피

강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.