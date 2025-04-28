News 9

Trump approval falls

입력 2025.04.28 (23:47)

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump is set to mark his 100th day in office tomorrow, amid reports of declining approval ratings.

President Trump has launched a campaign to turn public opinion around, stating that once tariffs are fully implemented, taxes like income tax will decrease.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

According to a poll released by the Washington Post on Sunday local time, President Trump's approval rating stands at 39%, a drop of 6 percentage points compared to a similar survey two months ago.

In particular, only 34% of respondents viewed the tariff policy positively.

CNN also reported that Trump's approval rating is at 41%.

[CNN Broadcast: "Trump's 41% at 100 days is the worst on record, he has broken his own record."]

President Trump is attempting to turn public opinion around with tax cuts.

He claims that the benefits of the tariff policy could lead to a significant reduction or complete exemption of income taxes for Americans.

He also stated that a massive number of jobs are already being created through tariffs, and new factories are under construction, while announcing the launch of an external income agency to manage tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Bessent explained that although the tariff policy may seem inconsistent, it is all part of a strategy.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/ABC News Interview: "In game theory, it's called strategic uncertainty. And nobody's better at creating this leverage than President Trump."]

Since the imposition of tariffs, the volume of cargo from China to the U.S. has nearly halved, contributing to rising prices.

[Stephanie Fitzgerald/U.S. Retail Customer: "That changes everything because instead of getting three, I'd probably just get one, you know."]

As the reality of President Trump's tariff boomerang begins to hit American citizens, there are predictions that his low approval ratings may not have hit rock bottom yet.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

