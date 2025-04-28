Trump approval falls

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump is set to mark his 100th day in office tomorrow, amid reports of declining approval ratings.



President Trump has launched a campaign to turn public opinion around, stating that once tariffs are fully implemented, taxes like income tax will decrease.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



According to a poll released by the Washington Post on Sunday local time, President Trump's approval rating stands at 39%, a drop of 6 percentage points compared to a similar survey two months ago.



In particular, only 34% of respondents viewed the tariff policy positively.



CNN also reported that Trump's approval rating is at 41%.



[CNN Broadcast: "Trump's 41% at 100 days is the worst on record, he has broken his own record."]



President Trump is attempting to turn public opinion around with tax cuts.



He claims that the benefits of the tariff policy could lead to a significant reduction or complete exemption of income taxes for Americans.



He also stated that a massive number of jobs are already being created through tariffs, and new factories are under construction, while announcing the launch of an external income agency to manage tariffs.



Treasury Secretary Bessent explained that although the tariff policy may seem inconsistent, it is all part of a strategy.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/ABC News Interview: "In game theory, it's called strategic uncertainty. And nobody's better at creating this leverage than President Trump."]



Since the imposition of tariffs, the volume of cargo from China to the U.S. has nearly halved, contributing to rising prices.



[Stephanie Fitzgerald/U.S. Retail Customer: "That changes everything because instead of getting three, I'd probably just get one, you know."]



As the reality of President Trump's tariff boomerang begins to hit American citizens, there are predictions that his low approval ratings may not have hit rock bottom yet.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



