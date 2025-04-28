News 9

High school student injures 7

입력 2025.04.28 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A high school student wielded a weapon while receiving counseling at school.

Then, he went outside and attacked people he encountered.

A total of seven people were injured, including the principal and six others, as well as the student himself.

This is reporter Lee Ja-hyun.

[Report]

A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic signal.

As he knocks on the vehicle, the window rolls down, and he suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon before fleeing.

[Victim driver/Voice altered: "When I opened the window, he suddenly stared at me blankly for 1 or 2 seconds, then stabbed me in the face and ran away."]

The assailant is a student from a nearby high school.

Around 8:30 AM today (4.28), while receiving counseling about relationship issues, he choked the counselor.

The student then ran out into the first-floor hallway and attacked three people, including the principal and staff, with a weapon.

Immediately after, the student fled outside the school, pushing and threatening a passerby on the street.

The assailant jumped into a reservoir about 200 meters from the school and was rescued by the fire department.

Six people, including staff and the driver, sustained serious injuries, but it is reported that their lives are not in danger.

Another weapon and a blunt object were found in the assailant's backpack.

The Chungbuk Office of Education stated that the assailant is a special education student with intellectual disabilities, who had been attending regular classes rather than special classes.

[Youn Kun-young/Chungcheongbuk-do Superintendent: "(Other) students are safe. The incident occurred after classes had started, and it was not a situation where students directly witnessed it..."]

The police have charged the assailant with attempted murder and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, including the motive.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • High school student injures 7
    • 입력 2025-04-28 23:56:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

A high school student wielded a weapon while receiving counseling at school.

Then, he went outside and attacked people he encountered.

A total of seven people were injured, including the principal and six others, as well as the student himself.

This is reporter Lee Ja-hyun.

[Report]

A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic signal.

As he knocks on the vehicle, the window rolls down, and he suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon before fleeing.

[Victim driver/Voice altered: "When I opened the window, he suddenly stared at me blankly for 1 or 2 seconds, then stabbed me in the face and ran away."]

The assailant is a student from a nearby high school.

Around 8:30 AM today (4.28), while receiving counseling about relationship issues, he choked the counselor.

The student then ran out into the first-floor hallway and attacked three people, including the principal and staff, with a weapon.

Immediately after, the student fled outside the school, pushing and threatening a passerby on the street.

The assailant jumped into a reservoir about 200 meters from the school and was rescued by the fire department.

Six people, including staff and the driver, sustained serious injuries, but it is reported that their lives are not in danger.

Another weapon and a blunt object were found in the assailant's backpack.

The Chungbuk Office of Education stated that the assailant is a special education student with intellectual disabilities, who had been attending regular classes rather than special classes.

[Youn Kun-young/Chungcheongbuk-do Superintendent: "(Other) students are safe. The incident occurred after classes had started, and it was not a situation where students directly witnessed it..."]

The police have charged the assailant with attempted murder and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, including the motive.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.
이자현
이자현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 47%
강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피

강풍 타고 민가 접근…천2백여 명 대피
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.