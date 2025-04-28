High school student injures 7

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A high school student wielded a weapon while receiving counseling at school.



Then, he went outside and attacked people he encountered.



A total of seven people were injured, including the principal and six others, as well as the student himself.



This is reporter Lee Ja-hyun.



[Report]



A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic signal.



As he knocks on the vehicle, the window rolls down, and he suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon before fleeing.



[Victim driver/Voice altered: "When I opened the window, he suddenly stared at me blankly for 1 or 2 seconds, then stabbed me in the face and ran away."]



The assailant is a student from a nearby high school.



Around 8:30 AM today (4.28), while receiving counseling about relationship issues, he choked the counselor.



The student then ran out into the first-floor hallway and attacked three people, including the principal and staff, with a weapon.



Immediately after, the student fled outside the school, pushing and threatening a passerby on the street.



The assailant jumped into a reservoir about 200 meters from the school and was rescued by the fire department.



Six people, including staff and the driver, sustained serious injuries, but it is reported that their lives are not in danger.



Another weapon and a blunt object were found in the assailant's backpack.



The Chungbuk Office of Education stated that the assailant is a special education student with intellectual disabilities, who had been attending regular classes rather than special classes.



[Youn Kun-young/Chungcheongbuk-do Superintendent: "(Other) students are safe. The incident occurred after classes had started, and it was not a situation where students directly witnessed it..."]



The police have charged the assailant with attempted murder and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, including the motive.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!