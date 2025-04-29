Trump urges Putin to stop

동영상 고정 취소

Fighting continues on the Ukrainian front, which has become a stage for military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



U.S. President Trump is pressuring Russia to stop the attacks while simultaneously proposing a plan to recognize Russia's territorial claims.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



Shells are being fired in succession, and drone attacks are ongoing.



Despite warnings from President Trump mentioning economic sanctions, Russia continued its airstrikes on Ukraine over the weekend.



President Trump expressed disappointment and again pressured President Putin to stop the attacks.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal. And we have the confines of a deal, I believe."]



However, this does not mean that Trump's policy, which has consistently leaned towards Russia, has changed 180 degrees.



He also pressured Ukraine's President Zelensky to give up Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Is Zelenskiy ready to give up Crimea, do you think, Mr. President?) Oh, I think so, yeah. Look, Crimea was 12 years ago. That was President Obama."]



National Security Advisor Mike Waltz explained, "President Trump intends to use both carrots and sticks to bring both sides to the negotiating table."



The U.S. has proposed a two-week deadline for ceasefire negotiations, and Secretary of State Rubio stated that they will decide whether to continue mediation efforts this week.



However, the proposal to hand over Crimea to Russia is likely to be difficult for Ukraine and Europe to accept, making it a significant variable.



This is KBS News Hong Jin-ah.



