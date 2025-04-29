News 9

An Se-young powers Korea ahead

The queen An Se-young, who met the legend of badminton Park Joo-bong, has become more seasoned.

In her comeback match after more than 40 days due to injury, she led the national team to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Sudirman Cup with a victory.

Coach Park Joo-bong calmly stabilizes An Se-young, who was flustered by Michelle Li's sharp attacks.

An Se-young then overcame her lost match sense with her experience.

She skillfully tapped the shuttlecock over the net after it changed direction, while Canada's Michelle Li failed to handle the similar situation.

This slight difference ultimately determined the outcome of the match.

An Se-young maintained her focus even in a deuce battle and ultimately secured a 2-0 victory.

The national team, which has newly started under Coach Park Joo-bong, then secured two consecutive wins by winning all three doubles matches, confirming their place in the quarterfinals.

