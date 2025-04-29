Kim Hyo-joo ties for 2nd
입력 2025.04.29
At the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season on the American Women's Professional Golf Tour, Kim Hyo-joo finished in a tie for second place after a playoff battle.
This time, the Zero Talk putter did not perform as expected.
Kim Hyo-joo showcased her precise iron shots in her own style, finishing the game with a total of 7 under par.
Due to an unexpected approach shot mistake by Thailand's Jutanugarn, Kim Hyo-joo got the opportunity for a playoff.
In the first playoff hole, which had a record five competitors, Kim Hyo-joo's Zero Talk putter did not work this time.
Meanwhile, Japan's Saigo Mao made a birdie, becoming the only player to do so, and celebrated her first career victory with a major win.
Yoo Hae-ran, who was leading until the third round, made a stunning lob shot on the final hole, which curved into an eagle, securing a tie for sixth place.
