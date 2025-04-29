News 9

Liverpool secures early EPL title

입력 2025.04.29 (02:29) 수정 2025.04.29 (02:30)

[Anchor]

Liverpool in the English Premier League secured an early championship victory with a decisive win against Tottenham.

Salah, the goal scorer for Liverpool, set a remarkable record and became the key player in their victory, while his peer Son Heung-min, who missed the match due to injury, experienced contrasting emotions as he watched his team's disappointing defeat.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Tottenham, wanting to avoid being the sacrificial lamb for Liverpool's championship, took the lead with a header goal from Solanke.

However, Liverpool's determination to solidify their victory at home was stronger.

Mac Allister created a turning point with a long-range wonder goal, and in the 63rd minute, Salah scored his 28th goal of the league, celebrating with fans in a 'selfie ceremony' as if to preemptively celebrate the championship.

The moment Liverpool confirmed their Premier League title with a 5-1 victory after five years.

Liverpool players embraced each other and danced, while the grand cheers of fans echoed through Anfield amidst the flames.

[“You will never walk alone~”]

Coach Arne Slot, who achieved victory in his first year, expressed his respect for former coach Jürgen Klopp.

[Arne Slot/Liverpool Coach: “It feels good. I don’t think I want to say a lot. The only thing I can do is send my celebration to Jurgen. So there we go.”]

[“Jürgen Klopp~ La~la~larara!”]

Salah, who led the attack at the center of this season's so-called 'Slotball', firmly held the top spot in both goals and assists, while also setting a new record for the most goals by a foreign player in Premier League history with a total of 185 goals.

[Mohamed Salah/Liverpool: “I would say, winning the Premier League and be that involve and have the impact for the team, like what I did is incredible."]

Son Heung-min, who shared the top scorer title with Salah three years ago, has now missed four matches due to a foot injury, and Tottenham is now worried about their highest number of losses in a season.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

