News 9

Diaz, Ponce heat up KBO

입력 2025.04.29 (02:29)

[Anchor]

These days, there are two players among baseball fans who are being told to take away their passports.

Samsung's Lewin Diaz has completely changed after a meeting with manager Park Jin-man and is now aiming for the home run king title.

On the other hand, Hanwha's Ponce impressed everyone by even having a meeting with a teammate.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

After hitting a massive home run as soon as he arrived in Korea last year, Diaz drew attention by enjoying his self-celebration and later performed a ceremony in the dugout asking for a foldable phone from the parent company with Gu Ja-wook.

Ultimately, Diaz received the item he wanted and last week, he showcased his incredible power by pulling a low outside pitch over the right field wall, meeting the club's expectations.

With six home runs last week and a batting average close to .600, his OPS skyrocketed to an astonishing 2.154, transforming into a so-called monster mode and leading Samsung's perfect week.

[Lewin Diaz/Samsung: "I want to say always thank you fans for like supporting me. Now I try do my best for you guys. Try to make you guys happy. So thank you for everything."]

There were rumors of a trade early in the season, but the meeting with manager Park Jin-man changed everything.

The advice was to let go of his desire for home runs, and by easing up, he ended up hitting even more home runs.

[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "I thought Diaz was too eager for home runs... So I suggested he try hitting towards the left-center, and I think that helped him lighten his mindset."]

Conversely, Hanwha's Ponce, who has a streak of 22 consecutive scoreless innings, is famous for having a meeting with a teammate.

He is actively sharing not only his personal skills but also his know-how, with the beneficiary being the lightning-fast pitcher Moon Dong-joo.

[Moon Dong-joo/Hanwha: "I approached him first and asked, and I want to express my gratitude to Ponce for taking care of me and teaching me."]

Amid the performances of Diaz and Ponce, cracks are appearing in LG's dominance, and the upcoming three-game series between Hanwha and LG, as well as Samsung and SSG, is drawing more attention.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

