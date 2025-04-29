Diaz, Ponce heat up KBO

동영상 고정 취소

These days, there are two players among baseball fans who are being told to take away their passports.



Samsung's Lewin Diaz has completely changed after a meeting with manager Park Jin-man and is now aiming for the home run king title.



On the other hand, Hanwha's Ponce impressed everyone by even having a meeting with a teammate.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



After hitting a massive home run as soon as he arrived in Korea last year, Diaz drew attention by enjoying his self-celebration and later performed a ceremony in the dugout asking for a foldable phone from the parent company with Gu Ja-wook.



Ultimately, Diaz received the item he wanted and last week, he showcased his incredible power by pulling a low outside pitch over the right field wall, meeting the club's expectations.



With six home runs last week and a batting average close to .600, his OPS skyrocketed to an astonishing 2.154, transforming into a so-called monster mode and leading Samsung's perfect week.



[Lewin Diaz/Samsung: "I want to say always thank you fans for like supporting me. Now I try do my best for you guys. Try to make you guys happy. So thank you for everything."]



There were rumors of a trade early in the season, but the meeting with manager Park Jin-man changed everything.



The advice was to let go of his desire for home runs, and by easing up, he ended up hitting even more home runs.



[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "I thought Diaz was too eager for home runs... So I suggested he try hitting towards the left-center, and I think that helped him lighten his mindset."]



Conversely, Hanwha's Ponce, who has a streak of 22 consecutive scoreless innings, is famous for having a meeting with a teammate.



He is actively sharing not only his personal skills but also his know-how, with the beneficiary being the lightning-fast pitcher Moon Dong-joo.



[Moon Dong-joo/Hanwha: "I approached him first and asked, and I want to express my gratitude to Ponce for taking care of me and teaching me."]



Amid the performances of Diaz and Ponce, cracks are appearing in LG's dominance, and the upcoming three-game series between Hanwha and LG, as well as Samsung and SSG, is drawing more attention.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



