LG advances to finals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional basketball team LG has advanced to the championship finals for the first time in 11 years by winning three consecutive games against Hyundai Mobis in the semifinals.



Guard Yang Jun-seok showcased remarkable performances during crucial moments in the second half.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Before the game, Hyundai Mobis coach Jo Dong-hyun had a lot to say to his players, while LG coach Jo Sang-hyun appeared relatively relaxed.



The early dynamics of the third game, which held the fate of the two twin coaches, were different from the previous first and second games.



Returning home to Ulsan with two losses, Hyundai Mobis lifted the atmosphere with Shawn Long's spectacular slam dunk.



However, LG had one player who changed the course of the game in the second half, Yang Jun-seok.



After sitting on the bench due to foul trouble, Yang Jun-seok entered the court in the third quarter and tore through Hyundai Mobis's defense with consecutive quick drives.



[Commentary: "Yang Jun-seok is lighting up today's third quarter."]



In the fourth quarter, with Hyundai Mobis fighting back to tie the game at 74:74, Yang Jun-seok soared once again during LG's final attack.



When Tamayo's shot missed the rim, Yang Jun-seok grabbed the offensive rebound and assisted Marei with a precise pass for a crucial score.



Scoring 16 points in the second half, Yang Jun-seok dominated the decisive moments and smiled brightly as he secured his team's spot in the championship finals.



[Yang Jun-seok/LG: "We had a tough time at the beginning of the season with an 8-game losing streak, but I want to thank the coach, coaching staff, and fans for allowing us to reach the finals."]



LG also triumphed in the strategic battle between the twin coaches, with Jo Sang-hyun leading his team to a three-game sweep and reaching the finals for the first time in 11 years.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!