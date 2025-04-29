PPP candidates unveil policies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the People Power Party's primary is also heading towards its final stages.



Today (4.28), candidates Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo presented their economic and livelihood policies, while candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo focused on strategies for the Chungcheong region.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo declared himself as the president of the economy and exports.



He stated that he would immediately promote a Korea-U.S. summit and "comprehensive investment negotiations," aiming to lead South Korea to become one of the world's top five export powerhouses.



Emphasizing businesses, he also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "muksanism" livelihood policy.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "How can we survive without businesses? Unfortunately, South Korea is the most difficult country to do business in…."]



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo announced policies friendly to small and medium-sized enterprises and small business owners.



He promised to exempt inheritance tax that threatens management rights for small businesses, review the differentiation of the minimum wage, and apply flexibility to the 52-hour workweek.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "There are many cases of switching to rental businesses because the inheritance tax is too high."]



Candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo both visited the Chungcheong region.



Candidate Han announced defense policies, including securing nuclear-powered submarines, at the Hyeonchungsa Shrine in Asan, Chungnam.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Like General Yi Sun-sin's determination, I will do anything for the security of the nation and the country…."]



He met with citizens in Cheongju, emphasizing the relocation of the National Assembly to Sejong and appealing for support.



Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who supported the special prosecutor law for the late Marine Chae, visited his grave to highlight his image as a "principled politician" and also presented local pledges, including fostering AI, semiconductors, and super-gap technology hubs.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe that Daejeon, Chungcheong, and Sejong should become the central axis leading the future of South Korea."]



Meanwhile, the People Power Party announced pledges to foster cryptocurrency, including the abolition of the one exchange, one bank system and allowing spot ETFs within the year.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!