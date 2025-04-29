News 9

PPP candidates unveil policies

입력 2025.04.29 (02:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the meantime, the People Power Party's primary is also heading towards its final stages.

Today (4.28), candidates Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo presented their economic and livelihood policies, while candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo focused on strategies for the Chungcheong region.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo declared himself as the president of the economy and exports.

He stated that he would immediately promote a Korea-U.S. summit and "comprehensive investment negotiations," aiming to lead South Korea to become one of the world's top five export powerhouses.

Emphasizing businesses, he also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "muksanism" livelihood policy.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "How can we survive without businesses? Unfortunately, South Korea is the most difficult country to do business in…."]

Candidate Hong Joon-pyo announced policies friendly to small and medium-sized enterprises and small business owners.

He promised to exempt inheritance tax that threatens management rights for small businesses, review the differentiation of the minimum wage, and apply flexibility to the 52-hour workweek.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "There are many cases of switching to rental businesses because the inheritance tax is too high."]

Candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo both visited the Chungcheong region.

Candidate Han announced defense policies, including securing nuclear-powered submarines, at the Hyeonchungsa Shrine in Asan, Chungnam.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Like General Yi Sun-sin's determination, I will do anything for the security of the nation and the country…."]

He met with citizens in Cheongju, emphasizing the relocation of the National Assembly to Sejong and appealing for support.

Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who supported the special prosecutor law for the late Marine Chae, visited his grave to highlight his image as a "principled politician" and also presented local pledges, including fostering AI, semiconductors, and super-gap technology hubs.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe that Daejeon, Chungcheong, and Sejong should become the central axis leading the future of South Korea."]

Meanwhile, the People Power Party announced pledges to foster cryptocurrency, including the abolition of the one exchange, one bank system and allowing spot ETFs within the year.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP candidates unveil policies
    • 입력 2025-04-29 02:29:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the meantime, the People Power Party's primary is also heading towards its final stages.

Today (4.28), candidates Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo presented their economic and livelihood policies, while candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo focused on strategies for the Chungcheong region.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo declared himself as the president of the economy and exports.

He stated that he would immediately promote a Korea-U.S. summit and "comprehensive investment negotiations," aiming to lead South Korea to become one of the world's top five export powerhouses.

Emphasizing businesses, he also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "muksanism" livelihood policy.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "How can we survive without businesses? Unfortunately, South Korea is the most difficult country to do business in…."]

Candidate Hong Joon-pyo announced policies friendly to small and medium-sized enterprises and small business owners.

He promised to exempt inheritance tax that threatens management rights for small businesses, review the differentiation of the minimum wage, and apply flexibility to the 52-hour workweek.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "There are many cases of switching to rental businesses because the inheritance tax is too high."]

Candidates Han Dong-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo both visited the Chungcheong region.

Candidate Han announced defense policies, including securing nuclear-powered submarines, at the Hyeonchungsa Shrine in Asan, Chungnam.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Like General Yi Sun-sin's determination, I will do anything for the security of the nation and the country…."]

He met with citizens in Cheongju, emphasizing the relocation of the National Assembly to Sejong and appealing for support.

Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who supported the special prosecutor law for the late Marine Chae, visited his grave to highlight his image as a "principled politician" and also presented local pledges, including fostering AI, semiconductors, and super-gap technology hubs.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe that Daejeon, Chungcheong, and Sejong should become the central axis leading the future of South Korea."]

Meanwhile, the People Power Party announced pledges to foster cryptocurrency, including the abolition of the one exchange, one bank system and allowing spot ETFs within the year.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

산불 대응 3단계…이 시각 대구

산불 대응 3단계…이 시각 대구
대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 54%

대구 함지산 산불…산불 3단계 야간 대응, 진화율 54%
영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동

영업 전 바닥 난 ‘유심’…‘오픈런’에 ‘항의’ 이용자만 발 동동
‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…<br>외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차

‘보수 책사’ 윤여준 영입…외연 확장 선대위 구성 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.