Iran port blase casualties rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A port explosion incident in southern Iran has led to a fire, resulting in over 40 deaths and more than 1,200 injuries reported so far.



The explosion was so powerful that witnesses reported hearing the blast from 50 km away.



Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports.



[Report]



Black smoke has engulfed Iran's largest port.



The explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran has led to a massive fire.



The shockwave from the explosion was so strong that it was heard 50 km away from the port.



[Explosion Victim: "I felt the explosion and the shockwave. All the windows and stones of the building collapsed."]



So far, at least 40 people have died and over 1,200 have been injured.



[Eskandar Momeni/Iranian Minister of Interior: "The number of deceased is still around 40. We hope it does not increase, but unfortunately, there is a possibility that the death toll may rise."]



About 2,000 containers have burned, and buildings and facilities within the port have been damaged.



Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran's largest port, housing numerous oil tanks and chemical facilities.



The fire started inside one container and quickly spread, leading to a massive explosion.



Given the color of the smoke and flames, there are speculations about the possibility of an explosion involving missile manufacturing materials and industrial explosives.



The likelihood of terrorism or military attack has been assessed as low so far.



President Pezeshkian, who visited the site, promised a thorough investigation.



The Iranian government has designated today as an official day of mourning to soothe public sentiment worsened by the explosion incident.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!