[Exclusive] Myung to be investigated in Seoul

[Anchor]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegation involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife's involvement in candidate nominations and public opinion surveys, will be investigated tomorrow (Apr. 29) at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



The prosecution is also investigating the public opinion survey allegations involving Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, and it is believed that former Deputy Mayor Kang Cheol-won, who is a close aide to Mayor Oh, is involved.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The prosecution summoned Jeon Kwang-sam, the senior civil society secretary of the presidential office, as a witness last week.



This is due to suspicions that Mr. Myung was involved in the public opinion survey process commissioned to a media outlet three times ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.



The prosecution questioned how the former secretary connected the media outlet that conducted this public opinion survey to Myung.



According to KBS's investigation, it has been determined that the connection between the former secretary and Mr. Myung was former Deputy Mayor Kang Cheol-won, who is a close aide to Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



The prosecution believes that when Mr. Myung was looking for a media outlet in Seoul to publish the public opinion survey, former Deputy Mayor Kang introduced Mr. Myung to the former secretary, and Mr. Myung, who received a business card, told Kim Tae-yeol, the former head of the Future Korea Research Institute, to "contact the former secretary."



Former Director Kim contacted the former secretary and was introduced to an executive of a media outlet.



Subsequently, public opinion surveys related to Mayor Oh or former President Yoon were conducted by a company called P&R at the request of that media outlet and the Future Korea Research Institute.



The prosecution has also secured statements from the media outlet's executive indicating that "the former secretary introduced him to Director Kim."



Former Deputy Mayor Kang has stated to the media that he had a major dispute over the method of the public opinion survey and then severed ties with Mr. Myung.



However, the results of the public opinion survey involving Mr. Myung were ultimately published through that media outlet.



In a phone call with KBS, former Deputy Mayor Kang responded to the question of whether he connected the former secretary to Mr. Myung by saying, "I don't remember as it was a long time ago."



The prosecution is expected to confirm the related allegations against Mr. Myung tomorrow based on the materials seized from Mayor Oh and former Deputy Mayor Kang, as well as the statements from the former secretary and others.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



