Insurance fraud traps

[Anchor]



You may often see advertisements for quick loans or high-paying part-time jobs on social media or internet cafes.



However, contacting these ads can lead you into an insurance fraud trap.



Reporter Park Chan has the details.



[Report]



This is a post aimed at those who need a large sum of money.



It claims that it is definitely not a loan from loan sharks or for mobile phone contracts, and encourages consultations.



Once the consultation begins, suddenly the topic of insurance comes up.



They lure you in by saying that if you don’t have health insurance, you can’t proceed, but if you do, you can earn up to 900,000 won.



This is a process of recruiting fake patients to participate in insurance fraud by approaching those in urgent need of money with the bait of 'loans' and 'part-time jobs.'



If you accept the offer, they plan a fraud scheme tailored to the characteristics of the insurance and even create fake medical certificates.



[Insurance Fraud Participant/Voice Altered: "They say they work at a hospital and that they will create a medical certificate for you, so you can file an insurance claim with that...."]



They also provide methods to avoid insurance company investigations.



For example, they suggest filing claims for amounts under 1 million won or claiming high diagnosis fees for strokes.



Once the insurance money is received, they take a commission.



It is common to take about 30-40% of the insurance payout.



[Lee Hwan-gwon/Head of Insurance Investigation Team, Financial Supervisory Service: "If you see advertisements like 'high-paying part-time jobs' and consult them, and if you hear that you can easily make money if you have insurance, please report it...."]



If the report is confirmed as insurance fraud, the reward can be up to 2 billion won.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



