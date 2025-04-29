News Today

[News Today] Daegu wildfire through viewers' eyes

입력 2025.04.29 (16:43) 수정 2025.04.29 (16:45)

[LEAD]
A large fire broke out once again in Daegu. The blaze began around 2 p.m. Monday on Hamjisan Mountain. Fanned by strong winds, it quickly spread and threatened nearby residential areas. The main fire was contained this afternoon Korea time, 23 hours after it broke out.

[REPORT]
Red flames spread over slopes, spewing dense smoke.

The blaze began around 2 p.m. Monday on Hamjisan Mountain in Daegu.

The smoke quickly filled the skies over a nearby downtown area.

It also spread to a nearby highway on winds whose maximum instantaneous speed reached 11 meters a second.

Cars on the Gyeongbu Expressway barely managed to escape.

The fire also spread to a residential area just 2km away, prompting residents' evacuations.

Sohn Young-ik / Daegu resident
I suspected fire and it turned out to be serious. I went to the rooftop to see the red flames, maybe 10 meters away from the residence.

The desperate efforts to put out the fire continued well into the night.

But containing the flames turned out to be a challenging task.

"They need to put it out fast."

The wildfire continued to pose a threat to the downtown area and a nearby apartment complex.

As the blaze raged on overnight, Daegu residents spent the night worrying about their loved ones and neighbors.

The forest authorities deployed some 1,300 firefighters and contained the main blaze on Tuesday afternoon.


PROVIDED BY Park Moon-jong, Lee Woo-keun, Lee Yong-jik, Kim Jong-han, Kwak Soo-rim, Kim San-jung, Moon Jung-ho, Kim Wan-hyun, Park Hae-soo, viewers

PROVIDED BY Park Moon-jong, Lee Woo-keun, Lee Yong-jik, Kim Jong-han, Kwak Soo-rim, Kim San-jung, Moon Jung-ho, Kim Wan-hyun, Park Hae-soo, viewers
공지·정정

