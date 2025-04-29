[News Today] Lee pays homage to late presidents

News Today





[LEAD]

Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, has kicked off his official campaign schedule. He paid respects at the graves of former presidents Rhee Syng-man and Park Chung-hee. Visiting a semiconductor company, he pledged to expand tax support and swiftly enact a special law to back the industry.



[REPORT]

DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began his official campaign with a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery.



He paid respects to former late conservative presidents Rhee Syng-man, Park Chung-hee and Kim Young-sam as well as Kim Dae-jung.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate

Evaluations should continue and merits and demerits should also be assessed, but what we need urgently now is national unity.



The move is aimed at emphasizing unity, which he stressed multiple times in his acceptance speech.



He also visited the grave of late POSCO founder and former prime minister Park Tae-joon.



It was an impromptu decision not included in his initial schedule.



It appears to be a strategy to honor key figures of economic development and highlight the sincerity of the growth agenda.



During his visit to SK Hynix, Lee discussed semiconductor issues.



This reflects Lee's belief that reviving the economy is above ideological matters.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate

Economic revival is clearly in the hands of businesses. The Korean economy's role in cutting-edge technologies will grow significantly, becoming an important task of the next government.



Lee has pledged to swiftly enact a special law on semiconductors and provide tax credits for semiconductors manufactured and sold domestically.



Having won the highest percentage of votes ever recorded in a presidential primary among DP-affiliated candidates, Lee is focusing on winning support from centrist voters in line with his message of unity and growth.