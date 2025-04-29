[News Today] Final 2 for PPP’s second primary







[LEAD]

The People Power Party has finalized two contenders for the runoff Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon. Acting President Han Duck-soo's entry into the race is now shaking up the conservative bloc's election timetable. His decision is expected to reshape the dynamics of the final stages of the primary.



[REPORT]

The ruling People Power Party has conducted party member and public opinion polls for two days.



Results of that second primary round reflecting the two polls in a 50 to 50 ratio have been announced.



Hwang Woo-yeo / PPP Election Management Committee chief

With no one winning a majority vote, the primary will enter a third round. The shortlisted candidates named in Korean alphabetical order are Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon.



Though the primary is nearing an end, the future timetable is getting more complicated.



With acting President Han Duck-soo's presidential bid becoming a reality, an announcement may come as early as Thursday.



Considering the PPP's final primary round schedule and the date of May 11th when candidate registration for the presidential election ends, Han and the PPP only have about a week to merge their campaigns.



If the two sides field a single candidate past the registration deadline, that candidate cannot enter the PPP as a member in which case he won't be able to use the party number 2 or receive party support as in election subsidies.



With Han's bid to become official any day, the PPP is moving fast.



Its interim chief Kwon Young-se has asked for support regarding the campaign merge to Chung Dae-chul, chairman of The Parliamentarian's Society who is scheduled to meet with the acting president.



Shin Dong-uk / Senior spokesperson, PPP

Realistically, we can't deliberately ignore that prospect (acting president's bid).



Primary contenders are split over Han Duk-soo's potential run.



Han Dong-hoon / PPP Presidential Primary Candidate (April 28)

It doesn't look good. Isn't it defeatism?



Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential Primary Candidate (April 28)

The merger should be swift so that even the public can compliment.



With prospects of a one-shot merger under consideration, the joining of forces with Han's side is emerging as a key variable in the PPP primary.