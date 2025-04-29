[News Today] Post-hacking, USIM shortage on day one

입력 2025-04-29 16:44:25 수정 2025-04-29 16:45:40 News Today





[LEAD]

SK Telecom's customer USIM information was leaked due to a hacking incident. The company issued an official apology, and to ease growing concerns, it offered free USIM replacements. However, stores soon ran out of stock as users flooded in on the first day, creating mass chaos. Many customers were left frustrated and unable to replace their USIM cards.



[REPORT]

A long line is formed in front of a closed SK Telecom store.



More and more people continue to line up.



SK Telecom user / (VOICE MODIFIED)

I am waiting in line. Over here. Give me a number ticket.



Even numbered tickets are distributed. But it soon becomes obsolete.



SK Telecom store employee / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Don't line up. We are out of stock.



All of the 130 USIM cards this store had in stock were gone before the store even opened.



The situation is similar at other SK Telecom stores.



SK Telecom store employee / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We are out of stock. You have to go.



Customers issue strong complaints as they must turn around without even a chance of setting foot inside the store.



What are you doing? This is ridiculous, really.



SK Telecom user / (VOICE MODIFIED)

You mean I have to come here over and over throughout this week?



250,000 customers had their USIM chips replaced on the first day.



SK Telecom hurriedly encouraged customers to use a USIM protection service.



But even the app repeatedly went down.



Park Moon-soo / SK Telecom user

SKT must better manage a situation like this. Its poor handling is the problem.



With an official apology, the telecom provider promised to devise thorough, full-scale follow-up measures.



But with chaotic situations unfolding on the first day, customers were left frustrated and outraged all day long.