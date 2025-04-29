[News Today] 6 injured in student’s knife attack

입력 2025-04-29 16:44:41 수정 2025-04-29 16:45:49 News Today





[LEAD]

A student at a high school attacked others with a weapon, injuring six people. Moments after the attack inside the school, the student continued to wield the weapon outside.



[REPORT]

A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic light.



After knocking on the car and the window rolls down, the suspect suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon and flees.



Victim / (VOICE MODIFIED)

When I opened the window, he gave me a blank look for one or two seconds. He stabbed me here in the face and ran away.



The suspect was a student attending a nearby high school.



Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the student strangled a counselor during a session about relationship issues at school.



The student ran into the first-floor hallway and attacked the principal and two staff members with a weapon.



He then fled the school and shoved and threatened a pedestrian on the street.



Six people, including the faculty members and driver, were injured with no threats to life.



More weapons were found in the student's bag.



The Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education said the student has an intellectual disability, but was attending a regular class, not a special education class he was eligible for.



The student jumped into a reservoir near the school but was rescued and is now being questioned by police.