[News Today] 6 injured in student’s knife attack
입력 2025.04.29 (16:44) 수정 2025.04.29 (16:45)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A student at a high school attacked others with a weapon, injuring six people. Moments after the attack inside the school, the student continued to wield the weapon outside.
[REPORT]
A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic light.
After knocking on the car and the window rolls down, the suspect suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon and flees.
Victim / (VOICE MODIFIED)
When I opened the window, he gave me a blank look for one or two seconds. He stabbed me here in the face and ran away.
The suspect was a student attending a nearby high school.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the student strangled a counselor during a session about relationship issues at school.
The student ran into the first-floor hallway and attacked the principal and two staff members with a weapon.
He then fled the school and shoved and threatened a pedestrian on the street.
Six people, including the faculty members and driver, were injured with no threats to life.
More weapons were found in the student's bag.
The Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education said the student has an intellectual disability, but was attending a regular class, not a special education class he was eligible for.
The student jumped into a reservoir near the school but was rescued and is now being questioned by police.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 6 injured in student’s knife attack
-
- 입력 2025-04-29 16:44:41
- 수정2025-04-29 16:45:49
[LEAD]
A student at a high school attacked others with a weapon, injuring six people. Moments after the attack inside the school, the student continued to wield the weapon outside.
[REPORT]
A man approaches a car waiting at a traffic light.
After knocking on the car and the window rolls down, the suspect suddenly stabs the driver with a weapon and flees.
Victim / (VOICE MODIFIED)
When I opened the window, he gave me a blank look for one or two seconds. He stabbed me here in the face and ran away.
The suspect was a student attending a nearby high school.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the student strangled a counselor during a session about relationship issues at school.
The student ran into the first-floor hallway and attacked the principal and two staff members with a weapon.
He then fled the school and shoved and threatened a pedestrian on the street.
Six people, including the faculty members and driver, were injured with no threats to life.
More weapons were found in the student's bag.
The Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education said the student has an intellectual disability, but was attending a regular class, not a special education class he was eligible for.
The student jumped into a reservoir near the school but was rescued and is now being questioned by police.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.