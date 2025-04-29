News Today

[News Today] Scenic views in Joseon-era landscapes

입력 2025.04.29 (16:44) 수정 2025.04.29 (16:45)

[LEAD]
Scholars of the Joseon Dynasty enjoyed painting landscapes inspired by nature onto everyday items like folding screens and fans. As our last story today, we invite you to take a journey through time by exploring the landscape paintings of Joseon.

[REPORT]
Mount Inwang after a summer shower.

Soaked in rainwater, rocks emanate different shades of light based on the varying tones of black ink or "muk."

The clouds hanging around the middle of the mountain adds to the summer's aesthetics.

After passing Dongjak Quay, a route leading to Chungcheong-do and Jeolla-do provinces, one can reach the serene Dosanseowon, the Confucian academy of Toegye Yi Hwang, a renowned scholar from the Joseon Dynasty.

The climax of the nationwide tour comes at Mount Geumgang.

With the steep 12,000 peaks shown at a glance, snow blossoms are in full bloom at Mount Geumgang of the winter.

The scent of the pine trees and vitality are vividly felt at the green-covered Geumgang.

The powerful water flow of Manpokdong Fall makes Geumgang look more dynamic and vibrant.

Gyeomje painted the landscape with his own perspective and this unique painting style has affected modern art going beyond three centuries.

Song Hee-kyung / Director, Gyeomjae Jeong Seon Art Museum
From Gyeomjae Jeong Seon, a master true-view painter in the 18th century to artists of the same era, the exhibit displays all works of Geumgangsan Mountain to show its changes and symbolisms.

From riverside landscapes by Kim Hong-do to works by Chusa Kim Jeong-hui,

Joseon's picturesque scenery was painted on all kinds of material, even to decorate paper fans. It manifested the wisdom of ancestors trying to overcome the seasonal hardships with the love of nature and art.

